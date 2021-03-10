Wednesday morning UK news briefing: royal statement





Piers Morgan stepped down from Good Morning Britain amid allegations that the Duchess of Sussex had filed a formal complaint with ITV. The blatant presenter left the show last night following his move toward covering the interview. Morgan said on Twitter that he didn’t regret it, Ed Power wrote that he went too far, but ITV will regret the day it let him go.

Police arrested for missing woman

Detectives arrested a police officer in police service in connection with Sarah Everard’s disappearance. He was detained at an address in Kent and today detained for interrogation at the London Police Department. A woman was also arrested in the same place for helping criminals. Marketing executive Miss Everard, 33, disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house in South London. Her last image was captured by CCTV. Crime correspondent Martin Evans has some of the most recent developments in Scotland Yard.

‘Baftas Best British Movies-Finally Shown’

For many years, Baftas was considered a pioneer for the Oscars. This photo was particularly eye-catching at the 2020 event. Not this year, says film critic Robbie Collin. Partly due to the overhaul of the voting process and the pandemic of holding back the campaign bodies of large studios, he explains how the British Academy delivered some of the most bizarre and exciting candidates in recent memory.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Morning Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

‘Boris Burrow’ | The tunnel between Britain and Northern Ireland, advocated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is one step closer today as research into the feasibility of the idea has been commissioned. Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, advising the government on improving transport links in the UK, has asked two construction managers to review the proposal. In an article about improving transportation connections, Johnson has a new focus on keeping the alliance together.

All over the world: nuns become a symbol of challenge

Kneeling in front of armed riot officers and stepping on the ground, her white robe stretched arms and was ready for the ultimate sacrifice. However, when a Myanmar nun begged the security forces not to harm the protesters marching on the street, the two knelt and their hands grabbed a prayer gesture that glowed with mercy.

