EMERGING MARKETS – Asian equities mostly higher on positive signals from US and China





* Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Global economic outlook has improved – OECD * Indonesian and Malaysian stocks add around 1% each By Shruti Sonal Mar 10 (Reuters) – Most emerging Asian stocks rallied on Wednesday, building on positive signs of a rally in US and Chinese equities, lower bond yields allayed fears of a surge in inflation and the outlook for a global economic recovery improved. The benchmarks for Indonesia and Malaysia added about 1% each, while Philippine and Thai stocks rose 0.4%. US stocks rebounded overnight, recouping heavy losses from the previous session as bond yields retreated and investors recovered struggling tech stocks. Chinese stocks also rebounded from their lows in the previous session. The country’s ex-factory prices rose at the fastest rate since November 2018 in February, raising hopes of robust growth in the world’s second-largest economy this year. In new momentum for stocks, the OECD said on Tuesday that the global economic outlook has improved as COVID-19 vaccine deployments accelerate and the United States launches a new stimulus package. The United States House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, paving the way for consideration of the measure on Wednesday. However, analysts were reluctant to view the equity rally as a sign of rising markets. “There seems to be some concession, rather than bullish conviction, about the breathtaking Nasdaq surge,” said Masayuki Tsunashima, analyst at Mizuho Bank. They also closely watched US inflation data to be released later today and warned that the relief recovery fueled by easing bond yields could be short-lived if inflation exceeds. expectations of consensus. “Amid high expectations for global reflation and a faster economic recovery in the United States, the outlook is likely still skewed toward a global rate hike from here,” DBS Group analysts wrote in a statement. note. “Given the expected magnitude of yield increases in 2021, it would be difficult for most Asian bonds, especially low yielding ones, to earn positive absolute returns.” In terms of foreign exchange, most regional currencies weakened with the rise of the US dollar, recouping some of the losses suffered overnight. The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso fell about 0.3% each. However, the Taiwan dollar, among the best performing regional currencies so far this year, rose 0.3%. The currency gained as the country’s exports increased, driven by global demand for laptops, smartphones and other gadgets to support the trend of working from home during the pandemic. Booming exports of technological power could drive an impressive economic growth of around 5% this year, the head of the statistics bureau said. Highlights: ** Thai 10-year government bond yields are down 5 basis points to 1.75% ** Main gainers in the Jakarta Stock Index include Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT, Mahaka Media Tbk PT, Sentral Mitra Informatika Tbk PT Asia 0414 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD% INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY DAILY YTD %%% Japan -0.30 -5.10 <.N22 0.02 5.80 5>

China <.SSE 0.67 -2.63 S> C> India +0.00 +0.20 <.NSE 0.51 8.53 I>

Indonesian +0.07 -2.36 <.JKS 1.04 4.76 ia E>

Malaysia -0.27 -2.57 <.KLS 0.73 0.58 a E>

Philipp -0.33 -1.20 <.PSI 0.38 -4.86 ines >

South Korea <.KS1 -0.31 3.25 C> 1> Singapore -0.26 -1.95 <.STI -0.94 8.28 re >

Taiwan +0.25 +0.58 <.TWI 0.48 8.13 I>

Thai -0.07 -2.60 <.SET 0.29 7.29 d I>

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

