EU countries support legal action against UK by extending grace period after Brexit – POLITICO





European Union member states supported the proposal to take legal action against Britain, which the European Commission has decided to unilaterally extend the grace period for border verification on the Irish Sea, diplomats said.

The support of state capital comes as some EU diplomats have raised the possibility of wider retaliation in the financial services sector in response to UK actions. The UK financial services industry awaits a so-called equivalence decision not included in the Brexit trade deal, so now that the UK has left the single block market, it will now decide if it has easy access to the EU market.

In a discussion between the EU ambassador and Vice President of the European Union Commission Maro efovi, who is responsible for the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, all countries that have made this comment [Commission] One of the diplomats said. These legal actions can be made through a case of infringement, which can bring matters to the Court of Justice of the European Union or “trigger the dispute resolution process of the withdrawal agreement, added by a second diplomat.”

The third diplomat said that the whole core message of the EU countries is that the block wants to send a firm reply, but keep calm and calm, the company means legal action, but calm and calm keep talking to solve the problem and avoiding the risk of escalation. Explained that it means. .

But for some diplomats, the British decision could have a deeper impact on London. .

It is very clear that the UK needs more of these equivalence decisions than the EU. Some member states may actually be pleased with the excuse to help more bankers move to the EU in London, the senior diplomat added.

