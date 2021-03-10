The United States and Canada, the oldest enemies of crickets, will renew their rivalry in July





The United States and Canada hope to take their rivalry to a new level.

ICC via Getty Images

Cricket, evoking stereotypical connotations of spectators picnicking in lush greenery and with a tea break as part of a long match schedule, is inherently British.

Unsurprisingly to most, the oldest popular sporting rivalry in the Commonwealth is actually between the United States and Canada, dating back to a two-day match held in September 1844 at the St Georges Cricket Club in Manhattan.

The competition, dubbed the Auty Cup, had such a lasting appeal that Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, declared cricket as the country’s first official sport in 1867.

Cricket, of course, has fallen into the pecking order of sports in North America, but hopes are high of a comeback thanks to a current rejuvenation of American cricket. In the midst of this revival, the Auty Cup is expected to return in July after a four-year hiatus.

The 50-game, three-game series between July 26 and July 30 will be played in Canada, with a location to be determined pending clearance from Canadian health authorities. The series will mark a return to international cricket for countries since the Covid-19 pandemic and is also a vital opportunity to renew this rivalry between neighbors.

The United States and Canada are cricket's oldest rivalry.

ICC via Getty Images

USA Cricket General Manager Iain Higgins told me late last year that it is vital for the United States to have rivalries and relations with neighboring countries. He has forged closer ties with Cricket West Indies, one of 12 full members of the rather elitist multilevel system, and together they will jointly submit a bid for the 2026 or 2030 T20 World Cup.

We want to build a local rivalry with Canada which I think will help spark wider interest and ensure consistent cricket between the two countries, he told me in September.

The West Indies are close to us in the region and we have excellent relations with them. It is important to develop the game in the wider Americas region and we hope to be able to replicate the Asian Cup on the track.

Cricket Canada and USA Cricket are also discussing whether the rivalry can include regular meetings between their women’s and junior teams.

Developments continue the momentum for cricket in the United States after ending a difficult 2020 with a number of high-profile announcements, which created a huge buzz around the world.

The announcements continued on Tuesday with USA Cricket president Paraag Marathe re-elected as president. Marathe is a mainstay of the San Francisco 49ers and its current executive vice president of football operations. He was also recently appointed vice-chairman of Leeds United in the English Premier League.

I am honored to continue in my role as Independent Director for USA Cricket and Chairman of the Board as we continue to build on the important and fundamental progress made over the past two years together with my colleagues on our Board. directors and the community at large, Marathe said in a press release.

There is no doubt that the last 12 months have been a very difficult time, not only for USA Cricket, but for the whole world.

I remain confident that the developments we have made off the field, where we have navigated the lingering uncertainties of the Covid-19 landscape, will allow us to make great strides on the ground in 2021 and achieve our key priorities.

Paraag Marathe will continue as President of USA Cricket.

Getty Images

Under the leadership of Marathe and Higgins, USA Cricket seemingly has more gravity and the building blocks seem in place to finally put this untapped gold mine to good use.

We have ambitious goals, including seizing the opportunity to host global events, pursuing the inclusion of cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and creating a professional Twenty20 league played at world-class cricket venues across the country. , did he declare.

But we are also aware of the need to invest our time and resources in growing areas that have to some extent been neglected for many years, especially around youth development and women’s engagement and girls in all aspects of sport.

Marathe, who had no interest in cricket when he was young despite his Indian-born father’s passion, told me late last year that the captivating sport of bat and ball had him fast. conquered.

I take on this role in a new sport in the United States with unqualified passion. I want us to be successful, he told me in December.

There are a lot of things I could do in my spare time, but I want to do it.

