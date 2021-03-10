Improved transportation connectivity in the UK





The government is committed to bringing the four countries of the UK as tightly as possible to ensure that businesses and individuals have the infrastructure they need to conduct trade, travel and business across the country.

To this end, in June, CBE Sir Peter Hendy was tasked with helping the Prime Minister find ways to better connect Britain’s four nations, leveling all regions of the country and helping them recover better from the epidemic. .

The government has announced that the aviation tax reform consultation announced in the 2020 budget will be published in the spring of 2021.

This consultation includes options to change Air Passenger Duty (APD) handling for domestic flights, such as reintroducing round-trip segment exemptions or creating new lower domestic fares.

In addition to reviewing cases of increasing the number of international distance bands, we continue to decarbonize domestic aviation as part of our ambition to reach net zero, including mandating sustainable aviation fuel use. All domestic air emissions are included in the carbon budget.

The government today welcomes the Review of Coalition Connectivity, an interim report published by Sir Peter. This report is a key step in looking at whether and how the UK government can improve connectivity across the UK to support its goal of building a stronger and fairer economy for the future.

To support this, it has provided 20 million development funds to evaluate options for road and rail plans that have been identified in the review as important for cross-border connections.

To achieve its goal of better linking the UK, the report spread ideas and investments to every corner, taking into account the creation of a new UK strategic transport network that allows people and commerce to move freely by road, rail, sea and air. country.

Now the main focus of Sir Peters’ continued investigation, this network of improved routes will form the country’s transport backbone, facilitating faster and easier travel and trade between all corners of the country, leveling the community and maximizing the country’s potential. is.

I have a copy of the report of Sir Peter Hendis in the libraries of both houses of the House of Representatives.

