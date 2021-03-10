MIS-C cases on the rise in children in the United States





The CDC released an updated report on Friday indicating that there had been 2,617 cases of MIS-C in the United States before March 1, up from 2,060 cases in early February.

BUFFALO, NY Infectious disease experts have been working hard to gather as much information as possible about COVID-19. They have also worked diligently to test and collect as much data as possible to help answer questions about unique post-COVID conditions, like multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition primarily found in children.

The CDC defines multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, commonly known as MIS-C, a condition in which different parts of the body become inflamed. Little is known to date about the reasons.

Dr Mark Hicar is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UBMD, and says unique syndromes like this can be difficult to diagnose.

“A lot of these kids look very sick to begin with and are actually improving very quickly in their health,” Hicar says.

At this point, what exactly do the experts know?

Medical experts, as well as the CDC, agree that there is actually a very high probability that MIS-C is in some way linked to COVID-19.

“Now that we have all the tests, almost all of them are positive for antibodies, which means they had COVID in the past,” Hicar said. “In our own cases, locally, we’ve seen most of the kids look great within three to four weeks.

Although the exact age group is unknown, Hicar says cases of MIS-C are consistent across pediatrics – newborns up to 18 years; however, 9-10 year olds seem like a great place to be.

Having said that, it’s important to reiterate that this is a rare condition and while it can be fatal, most children show signs of recovery with medical treatment.

“Right now we’re giving treatments that aren’t specific to inflamed people and they seem to be helping, but we actually don’t have any studies to show whether we should be using one thing or another,” Hicar said.

So what should parents be on the lookout for when it comes to symptoms?

The #COVID coverage doesn’t stop …

* CAUTION PARENTS / ADULTS *: Have you heard of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)?

This rare and serious pediatric disease (according to experts) is linked to COVID-19, cases are on the rise in hospitals.

What is that?! I’ll tell you at 10 & 11 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/82itAQ6Htx

– Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) March 10, 2021

According to the CDC, your child should go to the emergency room when they show signs of:

Severe fever Abdominal pain Breathing difficulties / Chest pain or pressure Pale, gray or blue skin (depending on skin tone)

I’m not perpetuating fear, but I believe in the facts!

I am sharing these statistics for those who are curious about how cases of MIS-C (THOUGH RARE) are increasing in children. #COVID Source: @CDCgov @WGRZ

Please consult your child’s pediatrician if you have any concerns! pic.twitter.com/0MOFumsc48

– Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) March 10, 2021

Medical experts agree, until a pediatric vaccine hits the market, encouraging children to wear masks and practice social distancing is crucial for safety.

If you think your child or loved one has signs compatible with MIS-C, see a pediatrician as soon as possible.







