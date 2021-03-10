Brexit Drives Japanese Firms Fleeing from UK to EU-POLITICO





Brexit led Japanese companies to move out of the UK and into continental Europe, a report said.

The number of Japanese companies based in the UK declined 12% from 1,084 to 951 between 2014 and 2019, with most of the decline occurring during a politically turbulent period following the June 2016 Brexit referendum. According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) analyzed by Rudlin Consulting, the percentage of companies has declined by 4%, with most of the impact affecting the financial services and manufacturing sectors.

The decline in the UK contrasts with the rise of Japanese companies located in the EU27. According to MoFA data, between 2014 and 2019, the number of companies in the Netherlands increased by 67%. Germany, France and Italy also increased by 11%, 7% and 53% respectively over the same period.

Report author Pernille Rudlin has spent decades with companies like Mitsubishi and Fujitsu, and the number of Japanese companies and employees in the UK advising Japanese companies is starting to decline. Given that this goes against other trends in Europe, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this is a reaction to Brexit.

The UK’s downtrend is on a high base with the UK hosting the second-largest Japanese company after Germany. The UK is home to the largest number of Japanese citizens in Europe and the largest number of employees of Japanese companies.

This report will be an uncomfortable reading for the UK government hoping to use the freedom Brexit offers to promote trade.

On Wednesday, I arrived prior to a keynote speech by the Minister of Investment and Trade, Sir Gerry Grimstone, and British Ambassador Hayashi Hajime. They will speak at the launch of a new report from the Asian House of Business Association, which is supported by the Japanese government.

The Asia House report examines the future of the UK-Japan trade relationship and makes two key recommendations for facilitating future trade. That is, more support for enterprises for export and expansion of the investment field in bilateral trade deals agreed between the two countries in September.

The next step in bilateral relations argues that closer efforts will be needed, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, indicating that the investment field of trade transactions could go further. He said there is “great potential” to increase investment between the two countries.

Would you like more analysis at POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is a premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to trade, technology, cybersecurity and more, the Pro gives you the real-time intelligence, deep insights and breaking news you need to stay one step ahead. e-mail [email protected] Request a free trial.

