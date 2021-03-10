NKorea man fails in attempt to stop US extradition from Malaysia | World





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Malaysia’s highest court has ruled that a North Korean man can be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, dismissing its claim that the US charge was politically motivated.

The Federal Court on Tuesday refused to accept Mun Chol Myong’s arguments because it was not a trial, and agreed with a lower court that prosecutors followed the proceedings, the attorney for Gooi Soon Seng defense.

Mun, in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition. The Malaysian government approved the extradition, but Mun contested the US offer.

In his affidavit, Mun denied US accusations that he was involved in supplying banned luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions while working in the city before moving to Malaysia in 2008.

Mun has denied laundering funds through shell companies and issuing fraudulent documents to justify illicit shipments to his country. He said in his affidavit that he was the victim of a politically motivated extradition request to put pressure on North Korea over its missile program.

Gooi said Mun’s family were upset with the decision and feared they would not get a fair trial in the U.S. He said the United States had not sought to extradite three Singaporeans who worked in the U.S. same business with Mun and were also charged with US money. bleaching. Singaporeans were also charged in the city-state for violating UN trade sanctions against North Korea and were fined.

