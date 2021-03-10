The brilliant British fireball meteorite is the first in Britain in 30 years





On February 28, a piece of space rock that illuminates the UK sky was discovered.

The scorched asteroid mass was found in the driveway of a house in Winchcom, a small town in Gloucestershire County in southwest England. Weighing nearly 10.6 ounces (300 grams), experts said it was the first meteorite discovered in the UK since 1991 and the first carbonaceous chondrite discovered in the United States.

Carbonaceous chondrites are primitive and primitive meteorites that generally contain many organic substances, including complex molecules, especially amino acids. Studying carbonaceous chondrites could reveal how the early solar system and components of life found their way to Earth, researchers say.

The Winchcombe meteorite weighs almost 10.6 ounces (300 grams). (Image source: London Natural History Museum Management Board)

Such research is currently already underway at the Natural History Museum in London, where the meteorite is located.

“It’s really exciting. There are about 65,000 known meteorites around the world, and only 51 of them appear to fall like this,” said Sarah Russell, a meteorite scientist at the museum. declaration.

“It’s surprisingly surprising because we’re working on the asteroid sample return space missions Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx, which is exactly what they collect,” said Russell. “I was speechless with excitement.”

Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission returned approximately 0.16 ounces (4.5 grams) of the asteroid flow sphere to Earth in December 2020, and NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe collected large samples of space rock Bennu in October of that year. If everything goes as planned, Bennu Beats will land on Earth in September 2023.

The newly discovered meteorite was discovered shortly after descending. Residents of the Winchcombe home saw black spots on the driveway the next morning when a fireball glowed brightly in the skies of England on the morning of March 1. They soon collected a piece of space rock that made the mark and contacted the British Meteor Observation Network to get in touch with the Natural History Museum staff.

Ashley King, another meteorite researcher at the museum, said in the same statement: “For anyone who doesn’t really know what it is, the Finder did a fantastic job of collecting it.”

“He bagged almost everything really fast on Monday morning. It would have been less than 12 hours after the actual event,” King added. “He continued looking for small pieces in the garden for the next few days.” “It looks like coal. It’s black, but it’s much softer and very fragile. This type of meteorite is very rare, but it’s interesting for us because it has important clues to our origin.”

The carbonaceous Chondrite’s matrix can hit Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of over 150,000 mph (240,000 kph), King said. But on February 28, the fireball came in much slower at a rate of “only” about 31,000 mph (50,000 kph), which explains why the rock fragment survived the fiery ordeal.

“The fact that it’s going very slow and is avoiding rain that collects so quickly after landing that can change the original composition means we’re really lucky with everything,” he said.

A number of fireball cameras captured the February 28 event, allowing researchers to calculate the likely landing area of ​​the meteorite and determine the approximate trajectory of the parent body. The analysis shows that the object came from an area outside the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, scientists said.

Awaiting the discovery of more meteorite debris from the fireball on February 28th. If you find something suspected to be a space rock in the Gloucestershire area, take a picture and record the location, a natural history museum employee said. Then take a sample with gloved hands, store it in aluminum foil and contact the museum.

Mike Wall is the author of the book “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustration: Karl Tate) on the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

