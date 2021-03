US 10-year yield could climb well above 2% in next three months

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The 10-year US Treasury yield is expected to reach 2% by the end of the year, but could climb “well above” that of the second quarter, according to ING senior rate strategist Antoine Bouvet.

Bouvet told “Street Signs Europe” on Wednesday that the expected reopening of the economy in the second quarter, when it is hoped that the vast majority of the American population will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, will result in strong retail sales thanks to the stimulus package of the US government.

All of these factors “will contribute and conspire to be bullish in the market and then this spike in US Treasuries,” Bouvet said, expecting yields to hit a “low” of 2%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield, which is considered an indicator of investor sentiment on the economy as it is a benchmark for debt like mortgage rates, peaked 13 months at 1, 6% over the past week. The yield has since retreated slightly but was trading at 1.56% on Wednesday morning.

It has climbed 1% since the end of January, amid concerns about rising inflation. These concerns have been compounded by fears that the U.S. government’s $ 1.9 trillion tax relief package, which House Democrats are expected to pass on Wednesday, could stimulate the economy too quickly and cause prices to soar.

Inflation at 2.9% in 2021

The February Consumer Price Index, which tracks inflation, is due out Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect it to have risen 0.4% in February, or 1.7% from a year ago.

Bouvet said he didn’t think this reading would be the “big one,” adding that ING expected larger inflation readings to occur only at the end of the second quarter, “potentially reaching a peak around 3.5% and more ”.

While Bouvet has said much of this increase in inflation will be temporary, he said it will be interesting to see how the US Federal Reserve responds.

“It’s all well and good to say now that they won’t be touching rates for a while, that phase-down is not on the table,” he said. “When inflation is actually at 3.5% and shows only a modest sign of going down, it will be a much more difficult position to defend,” Bouvet added.

ING expected average inflation to reach 2.9% this year and stay there next year.

Bouvet therefore argued that “as much as it is lightning in the pan that we will see in the second quarter, the decline will be very slow and will change the debate at the Fed.”

CNBC’s Patti Domm contributed to this report.

