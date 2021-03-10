OSCE Security Dialogue on Women, Peace and Security: British Statement





Thank you to Mrs. Chairman for dedicating this FSC/PC Joint Security Dialogue to an important topic of UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. In addition, we would like to thank the speakers for their wonderful presentations that help reinforce the importance of gender equality in achieving sustainable peace and security.

This morning we have an important opportunity to leverage the momentum generated by OSCE around the 20th anniversary of the resolution, recognize the remaining implementation gaps, and work together through the Security Cooperation Forum (FSC) to facilitate further implementation. This breakthrough solution.

UNSCR 1325, adopted unanimously, recognized the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls. It also emphasized the importance of equal and full participation of women as active actors in peace and security and the need to increase women’s participation and representation in decision-making at all levels.

Mrs. Chairman, you have a moral duty to act. Women’s rights are human rights, and the full implementation of UNSCR 1325 and all subsequent resolutions is an essential step towards ensuring equal rights for women and girls. We need to make it our common ambition so that women can meaningfully participate in all aspects of decision-making. In the security sector and in peacebuilding, women should be included in all decisions that affect life.

However, there are also practical commands. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the decision-making process leads to better decision-making and longer-lasting solutions. The evidence is clear. Countries with high levels of gender discrimination are more likely to experience conflict between countries. Countries with more fair and equal access to opportunities tend to be stable and peaceful. In a peace process where women can exert a strong influence, agreements are much more likely to be reached and implemented, and peace is 35% more likely to last for 15 years.

The UK supports the Framework for the Protection of the International Civil Action Network for Women Peacemakers. Through the support and implementation of this framework, OSCE and participating countries can protect women peacebuilders and promote women’s participation in the peace process at all levels of leadership.

Mr. Chairman, today we are right to ask ourselves whether further action from OSCE could facilitate the implementation of UNSCR 1325. Fortunately, a specific menu of proposals is set out in a statement supported by 52 participating countries in ministerial meetings over the past few years.

Some of these include the use of mechanisms already available to us, including the 2019 Toolkit Women’s Inclusion and Effective Peace Process, further development of the National Action Plan for the WPS, and providing information about the WPS through the Code of Conduct.

Others propose to compile national practices in implementing UNSCR 1325 and share best practices for women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, and post-conflict rehabilitation. The rest of the action is to ensure that the FSC’s own home is completely orderly cleaned by establishing and implementing a plan of action for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all aspects of FSC work, including decisions at all levels. Crafting and leadership, gender mainstreaming in SALW (Small Arms and Light Weapons) and SCA (conventional ammunition stockpile) operations.

Mr. Chairman, we disagree with any suggestion that promoting UNSCR 1325 is not a business of OSCE in general or FSC in particular. It is everyone’s job to ensure that about 50% of the population participates fully, meaningfully and equally in decisions about peace and security. And as part of the world’s largest regional security organization, we all have a responsibility to lead this path.

The Tirana Joint Statement on UNSCR 1325 clarifies the overwhelming awareness of the participating countries of OSCE’s strengthened action on the WPS. Therefore, I would like to conclude with a direct and respectful appeal to the five states that did not participate in the settlement at the Tirana Ministerial Conference. Its appeal is to reconsider and carefully look at the measures proposed in the UNSCR 1325 Joint Statement in Tirana, and constructively participate in the OSCE Forum and, in particular, the FSC, along with 52 other participants, so that the year 2021 can be created each year. Of real progress in women, peace and security

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos