Evolution of US bond yields, dollar





Gold bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020.

DAVID GRAY | AFP | Getty Images

Gold edged down Wednesday after posting its biggest jump in two months in the last session, with rising US Treasury yields and the strength of the dollar remaining a stumbling block for bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $ 1,714.23 an ounce after rising more than 2% on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,711.70. US yields picked up momentum on Wednesday, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion as the dollar rose as well.

“Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure as concerns about inflation take center stage in the market,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, adding that a stronger dollar could further dampen bullion prices over the next few years. days.

The U.S. House of Representatives paved the way for consideration of the US $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

While gold is widely seen as a hedge against higher inflation that should be fueled by stimulus, higher yields have called that status into question this year.

Policymakers were divided over large-scale market intervention to counter rising yields ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve “would have to flood the markets even more, even bluer on the balance sheet to keep yields low, but that would only fuel inflation expectations further in the current environment,” said Peter Fertig, Quantitative Commodity Research analyst.

Silver was down 0.3% to $ 25.82 an ounce. Palladium lost 0.1% to $ 2,295.37, while platinum was flat at $ 1,168.32.

More platinum shortages are looming this year after a record under-supply of nearly one million ounces in 2020, the World Platinum Investment Council said.

Analysts at Swiss bank UBS predict that platinum prices will hit $ 1,300 over the next 12 months, due to strong investment demand and tight supply.

