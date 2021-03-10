Cities destroyed by random numbers, UK DARPA and COVID





A bow tie-shaped semiconductor (scanning electron microscopy image) produces a laser beam with random fluctuations in intensity.Credit: Kyungduk Kim

The fastest random number generator ever made

The researchers used a simple laser to create the fastest random number generator ever made. It can take advantage of fluctuations in the intensity of light to generate randomness at a rate of 250 trillion bits per second and lead to devices small enough to fit on a single computer chip.

True randomness is a coveted resource in applications such as data encryption and scientific simulation, but it is surprisingly difficult. Algorithms on conventional computers can generate a sequence of numbers that seem random at first, but they tend to display patterns over time, making them vulnerable to decoding.

To make the encryption safer, the researchers switched to quantum mechanics, which, according to the laws of physics, guarantees that certain measurements, such as when a radioactive atom decays, are really random. A popular way to exploit quantum randomness is to take advantage of variations in the way photons are emitted in the material used in the laser. Typical laser devices are designed to generate a constant intensity of light by minimizing these fluctuations, which causes light waves to be reflected inside the material, causing atoms to synchronize with each other to emit more photons.

But when it comes to random number generation, researchers aim to do the opposite. Because we want the intensity to fluctuate randomly, we can digitize the intensity to generate a random number, says Hui Cao, an applied physicist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cao and her team turned the laser material into a translucent semiconductor in the shape of a bow tie (photo). Photons bounce several times between the curved walls of the bow tie device and emerge as a scattered beam. Researchers can capture light with ultra-fast cameras. They recorded the light output of 254 independent pixels, which generated random bits at a rate of about 250 terabits per second, several times faster than previous such devices (K. Kim et al. Science 371, 948952; 2021).

Krister Shalm, a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colorado, says the invention represents a big leap forward in the performance of random number generators.

The plans to create the UK DARPA lack details, the researchers say.

The UK government has released detailed information on its plans to launch an independent research institute that will focus on funding high-risk, high-reward science. The agency is modeled after the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which has helped develop pioneering technologies such as the Internet and GPS.

On February 19, the UK government announced that a new organization called the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) would free scientists from the checks and balances of the existing grant system, allowing them to quickly and flexibly fund research. ARIA says it will be led by pioneering researchers who will identify and support the most ambitious cutting-edge research and technology areas. The institution is exempt from the rules of freedom of information and will test various mechanisms for allocation of funds such as program grants, seed funds, and prize incentives.

Researchers and scientific policy experts have welcomed the update, but warn that the plans still lack details and the purpose of the new funding agency is unclear.

Undoubtedly, ARIA will do interesting and exciting things at the project level, and in itself is unlikely to be transformed, says Kieron Flanagan, a researcher in science and technology policy at the University of Manchester in the UK.

The graves of people who died of COVID-19 surround workers working in a cemetery in Manaus, Brazil.Credit: Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty

New variant hits cities destroyed by COVID

A strain of coronavirus found in the city of Manaus in Brazil could cause reinfection and trigger the city’s second wave of COVID-19.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Manaus experienced one of the highest infection rates in the world: by October 2020, about two-thirds of its inhabitants were infected, and some researchers predicted that immunity across the population could eliminate new infections . However, in January 2021, researchers identified a novel coronavirus strain called P.1 during a period of increased hospitalization in the city and linked this strain with several reinfection cases.

To further characterize the strain, Nuno Faria of Imperial College London and his colleagues analyzed viral genomes collected from 184 human samples in Manaus between November and December (NR Faria et al. Preprint at https:/ /go.nature.com/3sor3jj; 2021) ). There are 17 mutations in this variant that alter the SARS-CoV-2 protein.

By modeling the proliferation of P.1 and the possible effects during the second wave of Manaus, the researchers estimated that the strain was 1.42.2 times more contagious than other strains and could evade some immunity from previous infections. .

