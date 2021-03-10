Fiscal stimulus in the United States, bond yields





Nazanin Tabatabaee | West Asia News Agency | Reuters

The US dollar gained a foothold on Wednesday, recouping some of its overnight losses as US bond yields stabilized after falling from one-year highs.

Riskier currencies, notably the Australian and New Zealand dollars, fell after posting big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin fell after going above $ 55,000 for the first time since February 22.

Against the yen, another traditional safe haven currency, the greenback traded 0.3% higher at 108.80 yen, after retreating from a nine-month high of 109.235.

Investors will have an eye on US inflation figures due later Wednesday.

Traders are also worried that bond yields will rise further this week as the market will have to digest a $ 120 billion auction of 3, 10 and 30 year Treasuries, especially after last week’s soft auction. and a 7-year ticket sale which saw a peak in returns.

“In particular, the latter (today’s 10-year auction will be followed by a 30-year UST auction tomorrow) is the main risk to market sentiment today if weak demand restores pressure on the fragile UST market, ”ING strategists said in a daily note. .

“Likewise, a good recovery could reiterate the risk-friendly mood seen yesterday in the forex markets. Therefore, prepare for a day of volatility with the forex market looking for signs of confirmation as to whether yesterday’s rally in risk was a short-term scramble or a tentative start of a trend. “

The dollar index has closely followed a surge in treasury bond yields in recent weeks, both because higher yields make the currency more attractive and the bond rout has shaken investor confidence, boosting the demand for the safest assets.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stabilized around 1.5630% on Wednesday in European trade after falling three days from a one-year high of 1.6250%.

The dollar index strengthened about 0.1% to 92.099, after declining from a 3-1 / 2 month high of 92.506 the previous day.

Bond investors sold on bets that a faster-than-expected economic rebound would trigger a spike in inflation, with President Joe Biden due to sign a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package as early as this week.

The euro was 0.1% lower at $ 1.18890.

The European Central Bank is meeting on Thursday and one topic will dominate: what to do with rising sovereign bond yields which, if left unchecked, could derail efforts to get an economy hit by the coronavirus back on track.

“While the recent move in bond yields has not spared the euro area, tighter financial conditions have been much less of a problem for the ECB given the different nominal starting point,” said Geoff Yu, EMEA market strategist at the Bank of New York. Mellon.

In addition, the strength of the dollar resulting from the rise in US real yields represents an easing of financial conditions for the euro area and alleviates the pressure on the ECB to act. If anything, the ECB hopes to keep the status quo of monetary policy in absolute and relative terms. “

The Aussie weakened 0.4% to $ 0.7691 after surging 1% overnight, as a large central banker pushed back market talks of anticipated rate hikes, helping to lower local yields.

The New Zealand kiwifruit slipped 0.3% to $ 0.7153 after rising 0.8% on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded at 54910. It hit a record high of $ 58,354.14 on February 21.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos