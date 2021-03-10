The US state of Arkansas bans abortions even if there is rape or incest





The U.S. state of Arkansas passed a law on Tuesday banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest, in a move supporters hope to push the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling protecting the rights to abortion across the country.

The only exception to Arkansas law is “to save the mother’s life in a medical emergency,” announced Asa Hutchinson, the governor of the southern state known for his Christian conservatism.

Hutchinson said he signed the law because of his “sincere and long-standing condemnations in favor of life”, adding that “the intention of the legislation is to set the stage for the Supreme Court to reverse current case law” .

Arkansas law won’t come into effect until the summer, and the powerful civil rights organization ACLU has already announced it will challenge it in court.

Abortion divides the American population, with strong opposition especially among evangelical Christians.

In recent years, several states in the south and center of the country have stepped up restrictive abortion laws, forcing many clinics to close their doors.

Then-President Donald Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice in October locked a Tory 6-3 majority in court and raised the possibility of overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Abortion Right Decision.

If canceled, individual states would be able to set regulations on abortion.

Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelical Christians behind his unsuccessful re-election campaign.

(AFP)

