Electrical appliances are less expensive to operate and last longer with the new standard.





New strict rules on how much energy white goods such as washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs can be used save 75 per year on energy costs for manufacturers in the UK, first having to provide spare parts to help extend the life of their products. Will help you. It raises product standards and prevents it from being disposed of faster than the new energy label introduced as part of the UK plan to rebuild the environment.

Refrigerators, washing machines and televisions will soon be cheaper, easier to repair, and last longer due to a new energy efficiency bill (Wednesday, March 10) announced today by the British government.

Ministers will introduce strict new rules for electrical products to address the short life and premature aging that manufacturers have intentionally built into their appliances, leading to unnecessary and costly replacements for consumers.

Starting this summer, manufacturers have a legal obligation to make spare parts of products available to consumers for the first time as new legal repair rights so that electrical appliances can be easily repaired. This is expected to extend the life of the product by up to 10 years, preventing household appliances from being disposed of faster than they are disposed of, while reducing carbon emissions. The UK generates about 1.5 million tons of electrical waste annually.

Additionally, these changes will set much higher energy efficiency standards for electrical products, which will reduce consumers’ energy costs by an average of 75% overall. They will cut 8 megatons of carbon emissions by 2021 by reducing the amount of energy products consumed throughout their lifetime to the same level as they eliminate all emissions from Birmingham and Leeds each year.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s Minister of Business and Energy said:

Our plan to strengthen product standards will help protect the environment by allowing more electrical appliances to be fixed than thrown in the scavenger pile, while returning more money to consumers’ pockets.

The upcoming energy efficiency framework will make electrical products use far less energy and material resources, reducing people’s billing costs and reducing their carbon footprint while striving to reach net zero by 2050.

Meanwhile, from March 1st, a new energy label has also been introduced that simplifies the way energy efficiency is represented on a new scale for AG. Most appliances today are classified as A+, A++, or A++++. The new label will improve the existing system by raising the bar for each grade. That said, few devices are now classified as A.

These changes will encourage manufacturers to go further by providing more accurate information about energy efficiency. It is also designed to encourage consumers to purchase more energy-efficient products and to increase confidence in the environmental credentials of the products people buy. The UK is now an independent country outside the EU, and the EU emblem on the energy efficiency label has also been replaced by the Union flag.

Sir Callanan, Minister of Climate Change, said:

All of us can play a part in ending our contribution to climate change, even if we choose new electrical products. The new energy label, introduced this week, helps consumers make more informed decisions about how green one smart TV or dishwasher is than another smart TV or dishwasher, reducing their carbon footprint and making green again. It will help to build.

Emilie Carmichael, Head of International Cooperation at the Energy Saving Trust, said:

This is another positive measure to increase the minimum energy performance of domestic products. Simplifying the way energy efficiency is displayed on the label allows consumers to make more informed choices to reduce energy consumption and bills. Likewise, every small step in which consumers choose the most efficient home appliance will help the UK reach its net zero target.

The government is also releasing a summary of its responses to recent requests for evidence for energy-related products, which explores the extent to which the UK can introduce a more ambitious climate-friendly policy for current energy-consuming appliances that have withdrawn from the EU transition. I did. This work affects the upcoming policy framework, which the Prime Minister has included in the Top 10 Plans for the Green Industrial Revolution.

Note to editors

The government negotiated updated eco-design and energy labeling regulations for various industrial and domestic energy-related products between September and November 2020, and has now released a government response. These measures are expected to save 21.5 terawatt hours of energy and 1.7 million tons of CO2 by 2050.

Eco-design policy saved 45 million tonnes of CO2 in the UK between 2010 and 2019.

Overall, eco-design measures for a variety of energy-related products are expected to reduce consumers’ energy costs by 75 and save 8 million tons of CO2 in 2021, equivalent to an average annual carbon footprint of 12 million households.

Starting March 1, 2021, retailers are required to display resized energy labels next to washing machines, dishwashers, home refrigerators and electronic displays at the point of sale. Resized labels communicate product efficiency better than other models on the market, allowing consumers to make informed buying decisions.

The draft regulation applies in the UK and reflects what the UK agreed to as a member state at the EU level in December 2018 and January 2019. In accordance with the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU Eco Design and Energy Labeling Regulations continue to apply in the northern regions. Ireland.

BEIS aims to come up with regulations this spring to bring these requirements into force in the UK in the summer in Parliament.

In June 2020, the UK government issued a Call for Evidence for energy-related products that raised views on how the UK could maximize the benefits of its energy-related product policy after the transition period was over. Today we released a summary of our responses to our request for evidence.

The second consultation on the draft eco-design and energy labeling regulations for lighting products closed on January 27, 2021. The government is analyzing the feedback and will respond in a timely manner.

It is estimated that the UK generated approximately 1.5 million tons of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) in 2017. For more information, check out the Valpak EEE Flow 2018 report.

