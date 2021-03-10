COVID-19: UK Records 190 Coronavirus Deaths and 5,926 Cases in Last 24 Hours | British news





The UK has recorded an additional 190 coronavirus deaths and 5,926 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s recent figures, 124,987 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

The number of coronavirus deaths reported on Wednesday was less than Tuesday’s 231, but cases rose from 5,766.

This figure is compared to the 343 deaths reported last Wednesday (March 3) and the 6,391 deaths.

More than 22.8 million British people now have their first vaccinations.

A separate figure released by the UK statistical agency, where COVID-19 was mentioned in death certificates, along with additional data on recent deaths, shows that there are currently 147,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK.

The total number of cases confirmed in laboratories in the UK now has reached 4,234,924.

According to government data up to March 9th, of the 24,064,182 jabs offered in the UK so far, 22,809,829 were the first dose, an increase of 217,301 the previous day.

About 1,254,353 people increased by 72,922 with the second dose.

Recent figures come as the government confirms that it will conduct further testing in the Wansworth area in southern London after cases of a coronavirus strain in South Africa were confirmed.

Additional testing and genome sequencing are being placed within the SW11 and SW15 zip codes, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Improved contact tracking is used by individuals who have tested positive for a variety of concerns.

Residents in the target area are strongly encouraged to be tested when provided, whether symptoms are present or not.

