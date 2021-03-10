US to buy 100 million more doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday that the United States will procure an additional 100 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.

Biden will make the announcement during a meeting with CEOs of J&J and Merck & Co later today, Andy Slavitt confirmed in a White House briefing Wednesday.

CDC: fully vaccinated Americans can congregate indoors without masks

The United States has already paid over $ 1 billion for 100 million doses of J&J and had the option to purchase an additional 200 million doses.

The news comes more than a week after Biden announced that Merck and Co Inc would help make J & J’s single-injection COVID-19 vaccine in partnership. Mercks’ collaboration with J&J comes after Merck abandoned development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January.

The US government invokes the Defense Production Act to equip Mercks factories so that they can produce the J&J vaccine.

So far, the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine is the only single-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. It also does not require the ultra-cold storage previously needed for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, have said officials, which facilitates storage and distribution.

J & Js’ manufacturing has been slower than expected, and it was not expected to be able to deliver vaccine doses this week. Shipments are expected to resume later this month.

FDA staff released a report last month that found the J&J vaccine to be about 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. J&J also said in January that its vaccine was 66% effective against several variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people.

Last year, Biden set a goal of 100 million doses of vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office. Biden is on track to meet that goal by the end of next week.

Pfizer vaccine neutralizes Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in lab study

About 32 million people, or 9.7% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. More than 18% of the U.S. population, or 61 million adults, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been more than 29 million confirmed cases in the United States and more than 525,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos