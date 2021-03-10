UK Home Buyers Offer First 40 Year Fixed Rate Mortgage | Mortgage





Borrowers are getting the opportunity to lock their mortgage payments at the same level for up to 40 years, starting the longest fixed rate trading on the market.

The lender, Habito, plans to launch a variety of mortgages for borrowers with 10% deposits that offer up to 40 years of fixed interest rate terms. The interest rate is based on the size of the deposit and how long the lender wants to repay the mortgage.

Those who receive the 40-year option as a 40% deposit will be fixed at 4.2%, and borrowers who only put down 10% will pay 5.35%.

In general, mortgages have been done over 25 years, but the high home prices and rigorous economic tests have forced lenders to pay much more interest during the mortgage term, but to extend the repayment period.

Many people lock at a fixed rate only for the first few years after a loan, as loan rates tend to be lower and switch to new transactions after that.

Long-term fixed-rate mortgages are popular in other countries, but in the UK they have never taken off despite previous moves to encourage lenders and borrowers to take them into account.

A 2004 review of the mortgage market recommended this, but in the meantime, only a handful of trades that offer a fixed rate of 10 years or more have begun.

The 95% mortgage guarantee, announced in last week’s budget, came with a condition that lenders would give lenders the opportunity to set interest rates for at least five years, which the Treasury Department said would provide valuable additional certainty.

Habito One mortgages allow borrowers to lock their interest rates over a period of 10 to 40 years, and those who choose the longest period pay the highest interest rates.

The mortgage rate for a period of 10 to 15 years and a 40% deposit is 2.99%, compared to 1.28% of the best buy 5 year fixed rate. Borrowers pay a 1,995 fee for their loan, but there is no early payment fee, so you can switch to a new mortgage or pay off your debt early if you want.

The lender plans to offer a 95% mortgage from early summer.

Habito founder and chief executive Daniel Hegarty said: The future has never been more predictable and we need a home that will give us safety and financial stability.

The majority of us on a fixed mortgage for two to five years are effectively trapped in a system that doesn’t fit our financial future or home buying habits.

Mortgage broker L&C’s David Hollingworth said the 40-year interest rate is out of the mainstream biggest correction, 10-15 years.

Early repayment fees have previously been an issue with long-term fixed rate proposals, he said. This is because borrowers often liked the flexibility to review it later.

This product solves these problems head-on and eliminates all of the early repayment costs, so there’s flexibility that isn’t usually tied to long-term trading, Hollingworth said.

Another deterrent, he said, was interest rates. Borrowers are often concerned about paying more money in the short term, even if they provide long-term security. The larger the interest rate margin for short term instruments, the more likely the borrower will pick up a pound out of pocket today and lock it for a shorter period of time.

