US consumer prices rise 0.4% in February, as expected





Consumer prices in the United States rose sharply in February as the cost of gasoline rose further, resulting in the biggest annual gain in a year, but core inflation remained lukewarm against a backdrop of low demand for services such as air travel.

The Labor Ministry said on Wednesday that its consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after rising 0.3% in January. In the 12 months to February, the CPI rose 1.7%, the largest increase since February 2020, after rising 1.4% in the 12 months to January.

The rise in the CPI last month was in line with economists’ expectations.

Higher inflation is expected in the coming months as prices decline at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is no consensus among economists on whether this would stay beyond the effects said basic because a faster rate of vaccination allows the economy to reopen quickly.

Some argue that a highly expansionary fiscal policy, marked by nearly $ 900 billion in additional pandemic relief in late December and President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion bailout, which is expected to be approved by the government. Congress this week could fuel inflation. That, combined with the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond purchases, could cause the economy to overheat, which plunged into recession in February 2020.

Yields on US Treasuries have climbed in anticipation of stronger economic growth this year and higher inflation. But other economists, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, believe any increase in price pressures will be transitory.

There is a lot of slack in the job market, with at least 18 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits.

“Significant leeway will be a bigger driver of inflation trends than a temporary spurt in growth as the COVID trail fades and the $ 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package kicks in. game, ”said Jim O’Sullivan, chief US macroeconomic strategist at TD Securities in New York.

US stock index futures rose on the data. The dollar has changed little against a basket of currencies. The prices of longer-term US Treasuries were trading lower.

More expensive gasoline

Gasoline prices rose 6.4% in February, more than half of the increase in the CPI. This was on top of a 7.4% gain in January. Food prices rose 0.2%, while the cost of food consumed at home rose 0.3%. Prices for food consumed outside the home edged up 0.1%.

Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the CPI rose 0.1% after remaining unchanged for two consecutive months. The so-called core CPI was boosted by rising costs for recreation, medical care, and auto insurance, which offset lower prices for airline tickets, used cars and trucks, and clothing.

The core CPI rose 1.3% on an annual basis, declining from the 1.4% gain recorded in January.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for its inflation target of 2%, a flexible average. The US central bank has indicated it will tolerate higher prices after inflation consistently underestimates its target. The PCE base price index is at 1.5%.

The rise in inflation was signaled by soaring prices for raw materials and other inputs in factories and service industries. This month’s surveys showed that prices paid by manufacturers and service industries were last reaching levels last seen in 2008. Consumers also expect inflation to rise in the short term and increase in inflation. more and more small businesses are planning to raise prices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos