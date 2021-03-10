Government Error Sharing Email Address For British Business Boss | Honor system





Hundreds of email addresses for major UK business bosses were accidentally shared by BEIS (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy).

The error that BEIS appears to be in violation of the GDPR rules on the use of personal data occurred while the department was collecting proposals for the 2022 New Year’s Honors List.

The company’s top executives, including Serko, who were criticized for 37 billion test and trace contracts, were invited to nominate honorary positions.

BEIS has approached more than 500 industry claimants and invited them to submit nominations for business and finance. However, instead of using the Bcc (bcc) option to disguise the recipients of bulk emails, the department used the Cc option. This means that everyone in the chain can see each other’s addresses.

Email recipients verified by Guardian range from bosses at FTSE 100 companies such as BT, Tesco and Burberry to small farm shops and people running beauty businesses.

These include companies working in the defense sector such as BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, as well as leaders from Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley technology companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Tesla.

Executives from automotive conglomerates such as Nissan, BMW, and Aston Martin were copied, as well as executives from pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

BEIS did not seek information from the tobacco or gambling industry, but almost all sectors of UK business were represented.

The department is believed to have attempted a recall immediately after sending the email.

The Office of the Information Commissioner, which regulates data protection, can fine public institutions up to 17.5m for violations of the GDPR.

This email provides insights on how governments are helping employees of large corporations become honorary candidates. Company leaders were invited to one of Zoom’s three online forums to help them understand the honor process. The instructional document attached to the email contains advice on how to create a successful nomination.

In a separate letter, BEIS executive secretary Sarah Munby wrote: We want to identify worthy individuals based on your knowledge and expertise and ensure that their contributions are rewarded and celebrated in a very open way.

Beneficiaries urged to pay special attention to nominations that reflect local representatives and emphasize the work of people with disabilities and BAMEs.

Nominations are submitted to the Cabinet Office for consideration on the annual New Year’s list of honors.

Guardian turned to BEIS for comment.

