



A former Russian military sergeant and a major contributor to the Conservative Party jointly seized one of Europe’s most powerful internet cables with a company seeking government approval to build a cross-channel power line.

Alexander Temerko, a former oil and arms officer in Russia prior to political asylum in Britain, gained a reputation as a director of the Aquind project and now becomes a shareholder of the company.

Aquind is applying for a permit to connect cables from Le Havre in France to Portsmouth and hopes to receive a positive recommendation from Planning Inspectorate within the next three months.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Energy and Business, has the final say on whether to approve the venture. The plan is subject to the agreement of the French regulatory body and local authorities.

Shadow Energy Minister Alan Whitehead MP called for a clear explanation of where 1.2 billion investments for venture capital will come from. He told Guardian he was deeply concerned about the lack of clarity on Aquinds finances that the proposed electrical and data cables built on the seabed would form part of the UK’s important national infrastructure.

Portsmouth City Council is also against the project. Parliamentary leaders warned that ministers face a conflict of interest and that once the project is approved, they risk not listening to the needs of the affected and appearing to be shaken by political donations.

The council has raised a nearly $250,000 battle fund to oppose the venture, which it says could seriously disrupt local traffic and threaten parts of the South Downs Nature Reserve.

The 238km (148 miles) submarine cable is being billed primarily as an electrical interconnector capable of importing electricity from France enough to meet 5% of UK demand. However, Aquind also plans to put together one of the largest data pipes in Europe.

You will have 180 fiber optic pairs, most of which can be hired by third-party customers, which may include telecommunications companies, technology companies, and banks. Experts say the largest data pipe across the continent holds 200 pairs of fiber optics. This cable is almost twice the size of Crosslake Fiber’s rival project.

Aquind Limited was founded in the UK with the primary purpose of cable project development and is wholly owned by a Luxembourg-registered company called Aquind Energy Sarl. The final owner turned out to be the former Russian oil boss Viktor Fedotov last summer. Fedotov, formerly the head of the Yukos oil company, is now a British citizen.

However, according to the documents, Fedotov transferred half of the shares of the Aquinds Luxembourg holding company in November to another Luxembourg-registered company that designated Temerko as the sole shareholder. This seems to raise his stake in the project to 50%.

Aquind and Temerko’s attorneys said an update on the company’s stake was submitted to the UKs Companies House, but if the service is delayed, it has not yet been posted online.

Born in the Ukrainian of the USSR, Temerko broke ties with Russia and says that he currently only has a British passport. The companies he is connected to, including him and Aquind, have donated more than 1.3 million to the Conservatives.

Donations went to at least eight ministers and members of the House of Representatives, including former business secretaries Alok Sharma and Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary and former security secretary.

House Secretary and colleague Martin Callanan was a former Aquind director, and Senate colleague James Wharton, who was recently appointed as a college watchdog, said his consultant received fees from Aquind.

Fedotov successfully concealed Aquind’s identity as the owner of Aquind after Companies House approved an exemption from the general rule of having to identify the owners of the company because their privacy could be compromised if their personal information was disclosed.

A spokesperson for Aquind said the company was in strict compliance with all applicable laws and laws in the UK, France and the European Union, and that all political contributions were in compliance with applicable laws.

The ultimate source of Aquinds financial aid is not yet clear.

According to the Aquinds UK account, it has received over 23 million loans from OGN Enterprises, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. The owner of OGN has not been disclosed.

Aquind has worked with private and institutional investors in the UK and abroad to increase the debt and capital of the venture, and does not anticipate a shortage of funds, according to a document filed with the Planning Inspectorate.

Shadow Energy Minister Alan Whitehead MP said investors should have the clarity to benefit from profits.

I am deeply concerned that one of these nationally important projects is promoted and developed by a company with no assets and is supported by loans from other companies, he said.

There should be real money somewhere for this project and it’s important to know what it is and where it comes from.

Portsmouth city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jones, a Liberal Democrat, said it makes no sense to run major cables through the UK’s second most densely populated city after London. He believes that decisions on the plan should be made locally in Congress.

We are in danger of seeing a situation where the affected people seem to have virtually no say in the situation. I am concerned that there may be a conflict of interest. If the project gets government approval, he said, it could give the impression that enough money could be donated to the Conservatives to buy a planning permit, he said.

