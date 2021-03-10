Johnson & Johnson vaccine: US plans to purchase an additional 100 million doses





When asked on Wednesday what the United States would do if it ended up having a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, the president said we would share it with the rest of the world.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon announced plans to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at an event with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck, the President thanked the two contestants for working together on millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The President added that during this “wartime effort” we need “maximum flexibility”.

A lot can happen, a lot can change and we need to be prepared, Biden explained. He also announced that on Saturday the United States reached a new record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day.

Senior White House adviser Andy Slavitt previewed the announcement during a briefing Wednesday morning and said the vaccine order “allows the president to plan for the future and the end of the year.”

Last week, Biden said the United States will have enough coronavirus vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.

Biden had previously announced that he would use the powers of the federal government to order all states to prioritize teacher immunizations, and said the federal government would provide the doses directly through its pharmacy program. He challenged states to administer at least one dose of the vaccine to all teachers by the end of March as part of his administration’s efforts to reopen more schools across the country.

Compared to the two-dose versions produced by Moderna and Pfizer, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires fewer resources to distribute and administer, making it a critical part of U.S. plans to release vaccines around the world, but only once. that Americans will be inoculated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored for months at refrigerated temperatures, rather than frozen, and does not require patients to return for a second dose three or four weeks later.

To help distribute the vaccine to Americans, the White House said Merck would dedicate two factories to the production process. One would make the vaccine and the other would take care of inserting the vaccine into vials and ensuring strict quality controls.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has nearly 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the United States had more than 527,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are over 117 million confirmed cases with over 2.6 million deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

