How UK-wide Grassroots Plans Address the Climate Crisis | weather change





According to one report, communities across the UK are tackling the climate crisis through hundreds of local initiatives ranging from district heating to food cooperatives, community land ownership projects and flood defense.

A study in the IPPR think tank found that community projects set as primary goals to reduce poverty and improve people’s daily lives also reduce emissions and restore nature.

Lead author of the report, Luke Murphy, said: Under the radar, there are already thriving and innovative community initiatives to raise resources and create shared low-carbon energy, housing, and natural assets. A place that thrives while solving the climate crisis.

This report identifies hundreds of initiatives, including:

Social housing plans such as Hull’s Goodwin development, which renovated 60 abandoned homes to create affordable family eco homes that require little or no energy for heating or cooling. The community has also brought water recycling systems to co-ownership and trust is developing 40 more social homes.

It is reclaiming abandoned land, such as the Malls Mire forest in the south of Glasgow, plagued by trash and flapsticks. Now transformed into a thriving woodland and community garden for growing vegetables and fruits, it hosts school clubs and vacation programs.

Cafe repair that is rising across the country. In Derbyshire alone, 16 offer free meeting space, tools, and materials to help people repair clothes, furniture and appliances to reduce consumption of new products and reduce emissions.

Renewable energy projects such as the Ambition Lawrence Weston Community Group based in Bristol, where fuel poverty levels are high. The company is setting up community-owned renewable energy projects with solar farms, a giant wind turbine that, when completed, will power 3,850 homes, saving 1,965 tons of CO2 and returning 50,000 to 400,000 community benefits per year. Are planning. .

Mark Pepper, development manager at Ambition Lawrence Weston, said that many people in the region have realized that even if they don’t put climate change at the top of the list, they can meet the needs of their communities while also adding climate value through energy efficiency. New home, sustainable public transport or community owned wind turbine installation.

He said: This is to ensure a positive climate impact while benefiting our inhabitants. Putting the needs of our communities first empowers locals to participate in climate change and take action without feeling like they hear what’s best for them.

The report found that because many of these plans were not properly evaluated and measured, little was known about the collective environmental impacts of the authors, which may have been underestimated by policy makers over the years.

The IPPR is calling for a broad succession to support and fund similar initiatives, and says a third of new onshore green energy must be community-owned to share the benefits of a net zero transition.

It wants new legislation that will make it easier for communities to set up, operate, own and reap the benefits of these new climate commons, which must be supported through a new thriving place fund.

The group has shown that it can increase the wealth of communities and create a thriving place while tackling the climate crisis, Murphy said. Now, governments must take steps to ensure that all communities have meaningful control over the benefits and adaptations of their region to net zero.

