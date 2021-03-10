Merrick Garland confirmed as United States Attorney General by Senate





Attorney General Candidate Merrick Garland testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC, February 22, 2021.

Drew Angerer | Swimming pool | Reuters

The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general, placing the longtime Federal Court of Appeal judge and former Supreme Court pick as head of a central agency on the president’s domestic policy agenda Joe Biden.

The vote was 70-30.

Garland takes over as head of the Justice Department as the sprawling agency continues to investigate the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, one of the largest investigations in its history. Garland called the investigation his number one priority.

The Justice Department will also play a crucial role in implementing Biden’s ambitious plans for civil rights enforcement and criminal justice reform. The ministry is likely to make important decisions in the coming years regarding the regulation of the country’s biggest tech companies, which some lawmakers are trying to dissolve.

Garland pledged to defend the independence of the Justice Department during hearings before the Judicial Committee last month. Biden has made restoring the traditional distance between the department and White House politicians a top priority.

“I would not have accepted this position if I had thought that politics would have any influence on prosecutions and investigations,” Garland told lawmakers during his hearing. He said he and Biden had not discussed an ongoing investigation into the tax affairs of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., applauded Garland’s nomination ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“America can breathe a sigh of relief that we are finally going to have someone like Merrick Garland as the head of the Department of Justice. Someone with integrity, independence, respect for the rule of law and credibility on both sides from the aisle, ”Schumer said from the Senate floor. “He understands that the Attorney General’s job is to protect the rule of law, unlike President Trump’s previous attorneys general.”

Before Biden hired Garland as attorney general, the centrist lawyer was appointed by former President Barack Obama to a Supreme Court seat in 2016 to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans at the time controlled the Senate and refused to hold a hearing on his appointment.

Several other Justice Ministry nominees are still being considered by the Senate, including Vanita Gupta, Kristen Clarke and Lisa Monaco. Gupta and Monaco were faced with questions from senators on Tuesday.

Gupta, who headed the Justice Department’s civil rights division under Obama, is appointed associate attorney general. Clarke is appointed head of the civil rights division. Biden appointed Monaco as deputy attorney general.

