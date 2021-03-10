Police arrested for murder after disappearing Sarah Everrad





Arrested the police for murder

A police officer was arrested for murdering a marketing officer Sarah Everard. In Kent’s deal, 49-year-old Wayne Kuzens, the father of two children, was first arrested for kidnapping a 33-year-old child who went missing a week ago in South London. But this afternoon, Scotland Yard said the man in custody was further arrested for murder. He was also arrested on charges of separate allegations of obscene exposure. A former mechanic, Couzens works for the Foreign Protection Command in Westminster, and Martin Evans reveals what we know about him and details the ongoing search and the last known move of Miss Everrad.

PM demands EU apology in vaccine export row

Boris Johnson demanded that the EU apologize for accusing the UK of blocking exports of the Corona 19 vaccine. The Prime Minister urged European Commission Chair Charles Michel to “correct” his claim that Britain had “completely banned” vaccines and vaccine components. Michel rejected an apology and instead urged the UK to start sending AstraZeneca and other vaccines to the EU and around the world. It came after Foreign Minister Dominique Rab made a “completely false” allegation to Mikel Rover and asked him to “set the new record right.” James Chris Prives explains how the Chairman of the European Council struggles to dispel suspicions that he is a puppet to Emmanuel Mark Long.

Meanwhile, the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine was not yet available to people over 65 in Germany, despite approval last week. The German Ministry of Health did not update the vaccine regulations almost a week after the country’s independent vaccine panel overturned previous advice and ruled that Zap was safe for 65 and older.

Pierce Morgan says he still doesn’t believe in Megan

Pierce Morgan is rushing through his commentary on the Duchess of Sussex, saying he still doesn’t believe what Meghan said in an Oprah interview with Good Morning Britain’s first airing since the sudden departure. Reporters Morgantold added that they believed in “freedom of speech” and felt that the duchess’ damage to the queen and monarchy was “great.” In his review of the first show without him, Michael Hoganreckons said Pierce Morgan Good Morning Britain wouldn’t give him sleepless nights on a BBC morning. , Explains why he likes to discuss people who, unlike critics, disagree.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

Harassment allegations | A senior SNP lawmaker resigned as his party’s chief whistle Westminster after being nominated as one of two nationalist politicians accused of sexual harassment. Glasgow North’s representative Patrick Grady is faced with claims that he sought two male party staff at a Christmas party held at the Phoenix Artists Club in London in December 2016. Nicola Sturgeon’s deputy told Holyrood’s question that he could not find the records of two major meetings attended by the First Minister and Senior Attorney for the Alex Salmond scandal.

Worldwide: Battle for the North Pole

The golf ball-shaped structure can still be seen from the top of Mount Sornfelli, towering over Torshavn, the capital of Faroe. However, when the Cold War ended and the Danish units that operated radar were disbanded, Russian planes and submarines passed undetected through this strategic gateway to the fiercely competitive Arctic Ocean. It will change soon. Last month, a Danish party agreed to spend $170 million rebuilding its radar base as world powers compete for influence in the Faroe Islands.

Wednesday Big Reading

How Megan recreates herself with Diana’s image

