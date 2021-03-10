Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion bailout to boost U.S. economyExBulletin





On February 25, a pedestrian walks past a restaurant window with a sign announcing its reopening in Boulder, Colorado. Congress on Wednesday passed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is expected to provide a big boost to economic growth. David Zalubowski / AP .

The US economy is about to have its own chance.

The $ 1.9 trillion relief package passed by Congress on Wednesday is expected to give the world’s largest economy a substantial boost once President Biden signs off, putting more money in people’s pockets, everything as the improved pandemic outlook opens up new avenues for them to spend it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 million people in the United States have received at least one vaccine, of which 32 million are already fully vaccinated.

The vaccine rollout holds the promise of more normal travel and entertainment options later in the year, further bolstering the outlook for an economy that is already showing signs of improvement.

“The main driver of growth will be this powerful cocktail of both a healthier economy and fiscal stimulus,” said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts that the U.S. economy will grow 6.5 percent this year. This is more than double the growth rate it forecast in December, thanks in large part to more robust federal aid.

Daco himself believes the U.S. economy will grow 7% this year, while adding 7 million jobs, a level of growth not seen since the 1980s or so.

“It’s been about four decades since we’ve seen such strong growth in real GDP,” he said. “But you have to remember that we are coming out of a very deep hole when it comes to the damage caused by the COVID crisis.”

According to experts, President Biden’s plan is also structured to help the growth of turbochargers.

The US bailout Democrats pushed through Congress without Republican support includes payments of $ 1,400 for most Americans, extended unemployment benefits, and increased subsidies for children.

The benefits are heavily focused on low- and middle-income families, unlike the 2017 tax cut, which Republicans championed on a similar, party line basis.

Rather than wait for benefits to trickle down, the COVID relief program pays money to low-income households, increasing the incomes of the poorest 20% of families by 20% on average, according to the Center’s analysis tax policy, while the highest incomes would see their incomes increase by less than 1%.

Since low-income families are more likely to spend the extra money, this is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy as a whole.

“There was a big question about the [2017] Tax Cut and Jobs Act, whether or not it has a stimulating effect over time, “said Howard Gleckman, senior researcher at the Non-partisan Center for Fiscal Policy.” This one, there is no doubt. Everyone agrees that this will stimulate the economy. The question is whether this will stimulate the economy too much? ”

The center’s analysis only looked at the tax provisions of the latest bill, not measures like unemployment benefits or aid to cities and states.

But whether that will prove to be too stimulating and trigger inflation has raised concerns among other analysts.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who has held various positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations, has been one of the plan’s most prominent Democratic critics.

Summers is concerned that with consumer spending already on the rise, a surge in new federal spending could overwhelm businesses, triggering prices to rise.

“We have to make sure we don’t overheat the economy,” Summers told NPR’s weekend edition last month.

Summers also warned that deficit-funded spending on a short-term relief program could make it harder for the Biden administration to find money later for long-term investments in things like infrastructure.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday that consumer prices rose only 1.7% last year below the Federal Reserve’s annual target of 2%.

While prices are expected to rise faster in the coming months, Fed officials have repeatedly said they expect this acceleration to be temporary.

