British fishing industry shrinks’dramatically’ during pandemic | fishing





According to tracking data analyzed by conservation group Global Fishing Watch, the UK suffered the largest contraction among the top fishing countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a year of unprecedented decline, Britain and China saw the most dramatic declines in fishing activity on their territory. In the UK, where fishing was stormed during the months of the pandemic, in 2020, a decrease of 368,000 hours was reduced by 16.5% compared to 2019, and in China by 2 million hours, a decrease of 13.5 hours. %. Fishing activity has also declined in Italy, Spain, France and Norway, mostly in the first month of 2020.

Ships were tied up at the beginning of the pandemic, and many workers in the Scottish fishing industry had to use food banks as export demand declined, restaurants were closed, and closure restrictions were introduced across the UK.

Overall, fishing activity in 2020 declined 5% year-on-year, according to a preliminary analysis of AIS (Automatic Identification System) vessel data from Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit organization aimed at increasing transparency in fishing.

David Kroodsma, head of research and innovation at GFW, said most of the decline occurred in March and April, during the first few months of the pandemic. Human society has experienced massive upheavals last year, and everything that can see industries around the world is fascinating and sober, he said.

Britain, with a significant decline in fishing in the straits and in the Irish Sea, continued to decline even before the pandemic. In contrast, a preliminary survey found that fishing time increased by more than 15% year-round in the United States, Korea, and Japan compared to 2019.

Kroodsma, who was asked to explain the anomaly, said the reason was unclear. This is preliminary data. You need to go back and take a look. But what’s interesting is that there is a global dataset of how the industry has responded. Different fleets had different regulations. You may have allowed fishermen to go out during that time.

GFW caught more than 50 million hours in 2020, recording 63,000 vessels, a 9% reduction in the number of active fishing boats and a 5% reduction in the number of fishing boats m hours compared to 2019. However, this reduction is expected. The GFW says it significantly underestimates the actual decline in fishing activity. This is because GFW should have increased fishing activity in normal years. Each year, GFW recorded an average 14% increase in ships and a 16% increase in fishing time in its database because the number of ships required for AIS increased.

Determining to what extent Covid-19 is responsible for changes in fishing activities is beyond the scope of this analysis, the GFW said, but the period when many countries experienced a decline in fishing shortly after the last March pandemic was a strong link.

