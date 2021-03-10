How does the US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package compare to spending by other countries?





Here’s how the US measures stack up.

How much is $ 1.9 trillion worth globally?

It’s big. To put it in context, Bidens ‘US bailout alone is larger than most countries’ annual economic output, slightly behind Italy and ahead of Brazil according to 2019 World Bank data.

And this is only the latest American measure. In December, Congress passed a $ 900 billion relief bill, in addition to the more than $ 2.5 trillion in aid authorized in the last full year of President Donald Trumps’ tenure.

The United States appears to have spent more than anywhere else on coronavirus relief. America’s economy is the largest in the world, so the country has more to spend.

Japan, which approved a $ 707 billion stimulus package in December on top of two previous packages amounting to $ 2.2 trillion, is likely in second place. However, some analysts dispute the figures for Japan, saying they include more than just government spending on the coronavirus.

Comparisons can be tricky: in some countries, generous social safety nets that were already in place kicked in during the pandemic, easing the need for massive spending.

How Does US Spending Compare?

Ceyhun Elgin, a macroeconomist at the University of Boazii in Turkey who led a team monitoring countries’ fiscal responses to the pandemic as a percentage of gross domestic product, said that prior to the Bidens relief program, the United States pledged around 18.22% of their GDP, the 13th largest share among 168 countries tracked.

The new $ 1.9 trillion package adds to that, pushing the Americas ‘fiscal response above 27 percent of GDP, according to Elgins’ calculations. This is nearly four times the share implemented in response to the 2008 financial crisis and just behind Japan in terms of coronavirus response.

The U.S. fiscal response in 2020 was among the largest in the world. It was comparable or slightly lower than responses from a few other countries like Germany and Canada, but about the same, said Jason Furman, a senior official in the Obama administration. The fiscal response in 2021 so far in the United States is massively larger than anything any other country has done to date or is currently discussing.

What are other countries doing differently?

The approaches differ so drastically that comparisons can be difficult.

For example, the stimulus figures announced by the Japanese government include pledges that are not directly related to the coronavirus, such as a fund that promotes carbon neutrality by 2050, and includes funds that should come from private rather than government sources. .

Adam Posen, chairman of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said Japan’s apparent spending on coronavirus as a percentage of GDP is a huge overstatement and if like-for-like budget spending was held relative to US spending, it would be about the same level.

An analysis by Petersons Madi Sarsenbayev and Takeshi Tashiro puts Japan’s total budget expenditure at less than 30% of GDP.

In a number of European countries, governments have resorted to large loan guarantees to support businesses. Elgin and his colleagues did not include them in budget spending, counting them instead as macro-financial policy.

Other researchers, such as Ned Davis Research, have included these loan guarantees in their estimates. Ultimately, that money will have to be paid back, said Alejandra Grindal, senior international economist at Ned Davis Research Group. Whereas if you look at all the details of the US stimulus and especially the one that’s coming up right now, it’s all about outright cash payments.

About those $ 1,400 checks …

The United States is one of the few major economic powers to offer new cash payments in response to the pandemic. Japan gave over $ 900 to all citizens last year, but has yet to commit to repeating this approach.

However, most other major economies have not relied on cash payments, instead falling back on pre-existing social safety nets. In Europe, Grindal said, a lot of that money goes, you might say, to the people who need it most, while in the case of the United States, a lot of these stimulus checks have gone to a population. quite wide. Many European countries already have strong universal social programs in place.

Another key difference is that many European countries have paid companies to keep workers, unlike the US approach, where layoffs could seek enhanced benefits. The European theory was that it would allow you to keep the working relationship, Furman said.

This has led the United States to take one of the worst results among the major economies when it comes to labor force participation.

Some people have found it difficult to access unemployment benefits. But the flexibility of the U.S. system has allowed more money to be sent, Furman said, with no clear negative effect on rehire. I think the American system has a slight advantage, he said.

What works best?

It is too early to assess. A number of factors have affected countries’ economic activity over the past year, including the scale of their coronavirus outbreaks and the severity of their measures in response.

The full scale of relief spending, with various plans yet to be implemented around the world, remains unknown. And then there is the separate issue of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and other central banks, which are not part of the fiscal stimulus packages.

There are signs that point to a reason to be optimistic about the US approach. Last year the US economy contracted much less than any of the others [Group of Seven] countries except Japan, Furman said, suggesting that the size of last year’s measurements may have played a role.

