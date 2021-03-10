Humber, Teeside and the second wind of the UK energy industry





95 million government investment to build two new offshore wind ports in the Humber region and Teesside, creating 6,000 new jobs GE Renewable Energy’s first green promises to prime ministers confirming company builds new factories in new Teesside ports The first major step to provide enough offshore wind energy to power all homes in the UK by 2030

Two new ports in Humber and Teesside to build next-generation offshore wind projects will be built as part of an investment of up to 95 million to boost UK’s world-leading industry and create 6,000 new jobs in the north, the government announced. I did. Today (Thursday, March 11).

Able Marine Energy Park on the South Bank of the Humber River will receive up to 75 million government investments, and the Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Center on the Tees River will benefit from up to 20 million. Construction begins later this year to upgrade the two ports with new infrastructure, helping to revitalize this historic industrial center.

This new port will have the ability to house up to seven manufacturers to support the development of next-generation offshore wind projects, significantly strengthening the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base, while directly creating approximately 3,000 new jobs each.

The first offshore wind turbine manufacturer to invest in the port of Teesside was also confirmed by the government today.

Thanks to Teesside and government support, which are receiving free port status, GE Renewable Energy will build a new state-of-the-art offshore wind blade manufacturing plant on site, creating about 750 of 3,000 high-quality jobs directly. There are approximately 1,500 second-hand jobs in Teesside Harbor and the area. Opening and starting production in 2023, the blades produced by GE Renewables will be supplied to the Dogger Bank wind farm located on the northeast coast, and when completed in 2026, it will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world. It can power up to 6 million households.

Today’s announcement delivers the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for the Green Industrial Revolution and achieves its goal of doubling the UK’s offshore wind capacity to produce 40 GW of energy from offshore wind power by 2030 to power all homes in the country. It’s a big leap forward. This lays the foundation for the UK to take advantage of the UK and internationally booming offshore markets, support up to 60,000 jobs in the industry, and eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions by 2050.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

During the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, the wind powered the sails of ships in Humber and Teesside trade goods around the world.

Now Humber and Teesside will blow the sails of the new green industrial revolution to build the next generation of offshore wind turbines, while creating 6,000 new green jobs along the way.

Our multi-million pound investment in this historic coastal community is a major step towards producing the clean, affordable energy needed to power homes and economies without damaging the environment.

Government funding comes through an investment of 160 million to support port infrastructure upgrades and manufacturing, announced by the Prime Minister in October 2020.

Upon completion, the two ports will have the capacity to support the development of offshore wind power projects of up to 9 GW annually, providing power to about 8 million homes.

The two new ports enable businesses, including small suppliers across the UK, to sign contracts and attract additional investments from energy companies around the world to increase their competitiveness on the global stage.

Minister of Business and Energy Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The offshore wind sector is the UK’s leading industry success story, providing affordable green electricity while supporting thousands of quality jobs. The UK has the largest offshore wind installation capacity in the world, but we are working hard to fully capture the country’s economic interests.

To ensure that our business, supply chain and skilled workforce can fully share the sector’s success, today’s investments in the Humber region and Teesside will put the UK in a pole position to attract new offshore wind investors. In the process, it will expand our domestic manufacturing base and create thousands of good jobs in the industrial center.

The Humber region already has six offshore wind farms operating in the world’s largest offshore wind farms, Hornsea One and Teesside, which recently agreed to deal with the world’s largest offshore wind turbines, making these two well-established offshore wind hubs.

Today’s announcement will significantly speed up the development of next-generation wind turbines in the UK and make it a gateway to the rest of the world, making it easier for businesses to trade. This will create a new opportunity for Humber and Teesside to lead the world in new industrial sectors and low-carbon technologies, which will greatly increase the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing supply chain.

Peter Stephenson, Chairman of the Able Group, said:

The government has established a clear policy that provides much more robust and market visibility to the offshore wind sector. At the same time, the sector itself has responded with amazing innovations and cost savings that are successfully competing with other energy sources.

We will work to maximize benefits both regionally and nationally through increased UK content, new jobs and new opportunities for local businesses.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

This landmark contract signed today with GE Renewables is to bring manufacturing facilities to Teesside, creating more than 2,000 local jobs. This is an important step forward in my plan to provide skilled and decent jobs to local residents.

Our plans to recreate the Teesworks site were exaggerated when the Superintendent approved the Teesside Freeport, the UK’s largest free port, last week.

Traces of infant Hercules can be seen and felt worldwide even today, but this is not our past. It is our present and our future. With this new beginning, we will continue to create a new, clean, green and bright world.

Rep. Rob Waltham, leader of the North Lincolnshire Council, said:

This shows confidence in the plans of the North Lincolnshires and is the government’s clear commitment to leveling up the northern regions. This development directly creates more paid, skilled jobs and drives further investment in the area.

We have the technology and experience and are perfectly positioned as part of the development of this world-leading industry. People in North Lincolnshire will benefit from this for years to come.

President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy Jerme Pcresse said:

This new plant will contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in northeast England. We are excited to announce that commitment to the renewable energy industry. We believe this will help develop a strong talent pool through recruitment and, more importantly, training of future colleagues. The UK is aiming to commission 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and should invest in the local production capacity that accompanies these efforts.

RenewableUK Hugh McNeal’s CEO said:

GE Renewable Energys’ new blade turbine manufacturing plant will transform Teesside’s former steel mill site into an advanced clean energy power plant, creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in the UK supply chain. This announcement marks the beginning of the next generation of offshore wind production.

The creation of new ports and the development of new factories, along with planned stringent requirements to support UK manufacturers in government-sponsored renewable energy projects, will help the industry reach the target of 60% of offshore wind farm content coming out of the UK supply chain. Will.

Last week, the Superintendent named Teesside and Humberside as free ports to promote free trade and bring investment to all parts of the country through low taxes and low tariffs.

Note to editors

We have shown great interest in the Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Program, which opened in February and closed its first bid period on Sunday, March 7. We are delighted that many companies are eager to invest in the UK and build new manufacturing facilities to create new skilled jobs throughout the region.

GE Renewable Energy Information

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion company that combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions to customers who demand reliable, affordable green power.

Combining onshore and offshore wind, blade, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar and grid solutions with hybrid renewable energy and digital services, GE Renewable Energy installs over 400 gigawatts of clean renewable energy and provides grid solutions to utilities worldwide. With approximately 40,000 employees in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy uses affordable, reliable and sustainable green electronics to create value for customers who want to power the world.

