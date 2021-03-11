Senate confirms Merrick Garland is United States Attorney General





WASHINGTON The Senate confirmed on Wednesday that Merrick Garland is the next United States Attorney General with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the much-respected veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden pledged to restore the Department’s reputation for independence. Justice.

Democrats praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a Supreme Court seat in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable lawyer who is only qualified to lead the department after four tumultuous years under former President Donald Trump. . Many Republicans also praised him, saying he has the right track record and the right temperament at the moment. It was confirmed 70-30.

Garland will now inherit a Justice Department in the throes of a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted the attorney general and department must be loyal to him personally, damaging the department’s reputation. In the final month of Trump’s presidency, Attorney General William Barr resigned after refuting Trump’s false claims that widespread electoral fraud led to his defeat.

Trump’s pressure on officials, especially Barr and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the ministry’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats over it. which they saw as the politicization of the country’s main law enforcement agencies.

After Donald Trump spent four long four years hijacking the powers of the Justice Department for his own political gain, treating the Attorney General like his own defense attorney, America can breathe a sigh of relief that was to come. someone like Merrick Garland at the helm. the Justice Department, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said ahead of the vote. Someone with integrity, independence, respect for the rule of law and credibility on both sides of the aisle.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who barred Garland from becoming a Supreme Court justice in 2016 when he blocked his nomination, said he was voting to confirm Garland because of his long reputation as a direct shooter and legal expert and his left perspective. was still part of the mainstream of law.

Hopefully our new attorney general will apply this pragmatic approach to the serious challenges facing the Department of Justice and our nation, McConnell said.

Garland’s appointment has been widely seen as redemption after McConnell blocked his Supreme Court nomination, taking a huge political gamble after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death by saying the next president should get the choice, not the president. outgoing Barack Obama. Trump was down in the polls then, but McConnell’s bet paid off when the Republican won the presidency. Garland’s nomination failed for nine months and he was never heard.

We can never erase the sad memory of what happened to Judge Merrick Garland five years ago in the United States Senate, but we can give this remarkable man the opportunity to write a new chapter in public service. in his life, said Senate Judicial Chairman Dick Durbin. , D-Ill., Just before the vote.

While he finally sat before the judicial panel in February, Garland sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent under his leadership. He said his first priority would be tackling extremist violence by initially focusing on the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, promising lawmakers that he would provide prosecutors with all the resources they need to press charges against the insurgency. ‘attack.

Garland will also inherit immediate political challenges, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Bidens’ son, Hunter, and a federal investigation into the trade and overseas relations of former New York City mayor and Trump ally Rudy. Giuliani, who blocked last year because of a dispute. on investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought re-election.

His confirmation also comes amid calls from many Democrats to continue their investigations into Trump.

Separately, Garland will also be tasked with overseeing a special advocate’s investigation into the origins of the Russia inquiry, which followed Trump’s presidency for more than two years. Garland will have to decide how to handle it and what to release to the public.

A seasoned judge, Garland served in senior positions in the Justice Department decades ago, most notably as a prosecution supervisor related to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which led to the execution. by Timothy McVeigh. His experience in prosecuting cases of domestic terrorism could prove invaluable as investigations into the Capitol insurgency progress.

Departmental priorities and messages are expected to change dramatically within the Biden administration, with a greater focus on civil rights issues, criminal justice reviews and police policies in the wake of nationwide protests against the death of Black Americans in the hands of the police.

The expected change prompted some Republicans to oppose Garlands’ nomination, including Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who said he believed the judge would be too soft on criminals and immigrants and empower the left-wing radicals integrated into the department.

During his confirmation hearing, Garland underscored his commitment to tackling racial discrimination in the police, telling senators the United States does not yet have equal justice. He also said he gave priority to addressing the rise in extremist violence and threats of domestic terrorism.

At one point in the hearing, he held back tears as he spoke of his grandparents, who fled Russia for the United States amid anti-Semitism and persecution.

The country welcomed us and protected us, and I feel obligated to pay back, and this is the best and best use of my own skill set to pay off, Garland said. So I really want to be the kind of attorney general that you say I could become, and I will do my best to be that kind of attorney general.

Associated Press editor Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

