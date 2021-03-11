Ian Murray, Executive Director of the Editors’ Association, resigns after British media advocacy for Meghan line | British news





The executive director of the Society of Editors resigned after the corpse was set on fire in commentary on accusations of racial discrimination by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ian Murray said he would withdraw from his role to help the organization “rebuild its reputation.”

The society issued a strong statement in which Harry and Meghan followed an interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating that claiming racism in the press “without supporting evidence” was “unacceptable.”

And the British media said they weren’t racist.

Image: Ian Murray:’I admit that society could have been much clearer in the blame for prejudice’

But since then, the body has been severely criticized.

Murray said, “I don’t agree that society’s statement is intended to advocate racial discrimination in any way, but I admit that the accusations of prejudice could have been much clearer and clearly upset.”

He claimed that the media had “a proud record of calling for racism.”

But a new statement from the social board admitted that “there is a lot of work to do in the media to improve diversity and inclusion.”

“We will try to reflect the reaction triggered in the statement and be part of the solution,” he added.

Murray announced that he would “take responsibility” as managing director and step back.

He added that the original statement “is not intended to criticize the fact that the UK media industry has a job to do about inclusion and diversity.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Meghan claims that Archie’s skin color has been discussed.

More than 160 journalists of color and editors of the Guardian, Financial Times, and HuffPost UK have previously issued statements that they disagree with the position of the editors’ association.

Guardian News and Media editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said on Tuesday: “Every agency in the UK is currently reviewing its position on important issues of race and the treatment of people of color.

“As I said before, the media should do the same.

“It has to be a lot more representative and more self-conscious.”

HuffPost UK editor-in-chief Jess Brammar also tweeted that he disagrees with the statement.

On Monday she wrote: “I considered not saying anything about this because I knew it would not be popular with my colleagues, but I would just get up and say. I disagree with the following statement. My industry group said,’Part of the British press is not going to be popular. It is not true that you are intolerant.’

ITV news presenter Charlene White also said it won’t host this year’s Society of Editors’ Press Awards as commentary on Meghan and Harry’s interviews will open.

Alison Gow, president of the Association of Editors, thanked Murray for “his tireless efforts for society.”

She said, “I am dedicated to representing all journalists and advocating journalism. I know clearly what our mission should be, an organization that listens to everyone and becomes a strong advocate and ally of everyone we represent. I will try as.”

