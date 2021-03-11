U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent As More States Try To End DST Changes





As Americans prepare to “jump” an hour past daylight saving time this weekend, a bipartisan group of US senators are seeking to completely suppress the twice-yearly clock changes.

Under the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, daylight saving time would be made permanent and the majority of the United States, in Hawaii and parts of Arizona, are already not observing the daylight saving time changes. would not have to “fall back” in November.

The bill was introduced Tuesday by Senators Marco Rubio, R-Florida, James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Cindy Hyde- Smith, R -Mississippi, Rick Scott, R-Florida, and Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is growing across the country,” Rubio noted in a press release announcing the bipartisan effort.

So far, 15 states have seen laws, resolutions or similar voter initiatives approved to make daylight saving time permanent, the statement said. These states are: Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

In California, for example, voters in 2018 overwhelmingly adopted Proposition 7 in an effort to establish daylight saving time all year round. Since then, however, legislation requiring federal authorization to do so has stalled in the Legislature.

And for states trying to abolish daylight saving time changes, that’s where the roadblock lies: the US government. Indeed, for the changes to take effect, a federal law must first be amended, which is precisely what “The Sunshine Protection” seeks to accomplish.

The legislation would put an end to the practice of daylight saving time. It would apply to States that currently observe the daylight saving time period of approximately eight months. This year, it starts on March 14 and ends on November 7.

Moving forward and backward year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while hurting the health of Americans and our economy, ”Wyden said in the statement. “Making daylight saving time permanent would give people an hour of sunshine during the winter months, when we need it most.

The United States initially adopted daylight saving time because of Germany’s efforts to save fuel in 1916 during World War I, according to a backgrounder released by Rubio’s office. In 2015, Congress extended the observation period from six to eight months.

The country also went through periods where daylight saving time was permanent, notably from 1942 to 1945 and from 1974 to 1975, the fact sheet says.

While many consider the clock change and adaptation to the time change to be a nuisance, studies confirm that it can have negative consequences on the health and well-being of people as well.

Studies have shown that daylight saving time all year round will improve public health, public safety and mental health – especially important during this cold and dark COVID winter, ”Markey said in the statement.

Implementing a time change throughout the year was found to reduce heart problems, strokes, seasonal depression and childhood obesity, the statement said.

Other potential effects include a decrease in the number of car accidents, which result in brief spikes in the onset of daylight saving time, likely the result of people losing sleep with the loss of an hour, according to reports. research.

Other studies have shown that daylight saving time benefits the economy, reduces energy consumption and even reduces the number of robberies, according to the fact sheet.

Improvements in public safety, economic benefits and the well-being of the American people are all excellent and credible reasons for adopting daylight saving time all year round, Hyde-Smith said in the statement.

However, this is not the first time that a law has been introduced to remove daylight saving time. Previous versions of the Sunshine Protection Act introduced by Rubio were referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, but were never heard.

It is not yet known whether the Senate will pass the latest legislation.

