Senior U.S. and Chinese officials to meet amid intense divisions





WASHINGTON (AP) Senior US and Chinese officials will meet next week in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office to deal with growing tensions in relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The White House and the State Department said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese foreign policy officials, State Councilor Wang Yi and the chief. Communist Party of China Foreign Affairs Minister Yang Jiechi on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska.

In his first appearance before Congress since his confirmation as America’s top diplomat, Blinken told lawmakers on Wednesday it would be an opportunity to discuss intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, in Hong Kong and the western Xinjiang region, as well as the coronavirus pandemic. Cooperation on North Korea and its nuclear weapons program is also likely to be high on the agenda.

In his testimony, Blinken also referred to the administrations’ positions towards Iran, Cuba, Ethiopia, Russia and Venezuela. But he gave no indication of possible policy changes. In each case, he was committed to working with lawmakers on their concerns, and his calm demeanor contrasted sharply with the often confrontational tone his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, had adopted in similar contexts.

Blinken has excoriated Ethiopia for a crackdown on dissent in the Tigray region, demanding that the country’s prime minister intervene to protect Ethiopian citizens from violence and abuse. He reiterated promises from Biden and others that the administration would not return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew, unless the Iranians first revert to sticking to the deal. .

The meeting with the Chinese in Alaska will take place just days after Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin see their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo and Seoul to reaffirm US treaty alliances with those nations. It will also come less than a week after Biden hosted a virtual summit with leaders from India, Japan and Australia to discuss Indo-Pacific politics.

It’s pretty straightforward, Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is an important opportunity for us to present our concerns in very frank terms.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the meeting would be an opportunity to address a wide range of issues, including those on which we have deep disagreements.

Well, be frank in explaining how Beijing’s actions and behavior challenge security, prosperity, and our concerns about the challenges they pose to the security and values ​​of the United States and our allies and partners, she told reporters. She added that the talks would also cover areas, such as climate change, in which the United States and China can cooperate. We approach our relations with the Chinese from a position of strength and in concert with our allies and partners, Psaki said.

US-China relations plunged while Donald Trump was president, his administration taking multiple actions against Beijing for its actions against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet, its crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong , its aggressive actions against Taiwan and the staking of claims over territory in the South China Sea

Since arriving at the White House, however, Biden has yet to make any meaningful overtures in China, signaling that many of Trump’s policies towards the country will continue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

