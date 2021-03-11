UK manufacturers lose their profits and business after leaving the EU.





Since the UK left the EU trade block in January, more than a third of UK manufacturers have lost revenue as businesses struggled with border delays and increased costs from regulatory bureaucrats.

Manufacturers are still struggling to tackle the serious delays moving goods into and out of the EU, according to Make UK, which represents the UK industry.

In a survey of members, nearly a third reported delays of up to two weeks when importing supplies or exporting products to the EU. This is a matter of industry relying on “timely” delivery of parts to key sectors. Automobile manufacturing and aerospace.

Many manufacturers complain that the goods are still being delayed or rejected in transit because the delivery has done the wrong paperwork. Make UK complained that over one-third lost revenue and one in five lost their potential business.

More than half say border collapse has increased costs and nearly three-quarters of businesses have experienced delays in the past three months. The survey covered more than 210 manufacturers across the UK.

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive Officer of Make UK, said, “The government needs to ease the difficulties in UK ports to make shipments easy to deliver.”

The government needs to quickly negotiate with EU partners to find ways to mitigate the ongoing delays at the border.

The manufacturer requested support for export documentation, better trained customs staff and systems to alleviate the problem at ports inside and outside the EU and provide clear guidance on import and export paperwork.

To respond to business problems, the government has pledged to train thousands of new customs agents. Next week, the government will announce a new plan to help small businesses cope with the burden of Brexit bureaucracy, with up to £2,000 available for training or professional advice.

Nevertheless, Make UK pointed out a wide range of problems with the system. Many container ships said they would not stop in England to avoid delays at British ports.

“This puts goods destined for the UK unloaded at EU ports, which has a major impact on production schedules and lead times, and puts us in a situation where we have to take alternative and costly steps to deliver orders.”

Companies are also interpreting rules on the movement of goods locally within the EU and at British ports, which means more costly delays.

Ministers have convened a Brexit Task Force that meets regularly to discuss problems with Brexit with businesses. The most recent meeting was co-chaired by Sir David Frost, Minister of the Cabinet, who was in charge of trade planning after Brexit in Britain.

Last week, Sir Frost raised concerns among business leaders about the harsh approach to dealings with Brussels, which led to conflicts about the future of trade deals, especially the Northern Ireland trade agreement.

Phipson said: “The government should quickly negotiate with EU partners to alleviate the ongoing delays at the border and withdraw other interpretations of the rules for the movement of goods in separate member states.”

