Border apprehensions rose in February as US struggles to house migrant children





The number of families and unaccompanied children in U.S. custody along the southern border continued to rise in February, creating a major logistical test for the Biden administration in its first month in power, according to government data released Wednesday.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made more than 100,000 apprehensions in February, an increase of 28% from the previous month. More than 71,000 single migrant adults have been taken into police custody, the vast majority of whom have been deported under the authority of a public health authority first invoked by the Trump administration.

However, nearly 60% of the more than 19,000 migrant parents and children apprehended in February were treated under U.S. immigration law, and many were allowed to seek asylum or other protection in the country. American communities. The number of apprehensions of migrant families last month rose 163% from January’s total and was the highest since September 2019.

US border officials have also arrested nearly 9,500 unaccompanied children. The Biden administration has protected unaccompanied minors from Trump-era border deportations, which were authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2020.

“We continue to fight the numbers of people in our custody, especially given the pandemic,” Troy Miller, acting commissioner of CBP, said on a call with reporters Wednesday.

The marked increase in the number of unaccompanied children entering custody at the U.S. border – a record 21 months – has become a major challenge for the Biden administration. U.S. law requires border officials to transfer most unaccompanied minors to the Refugee Resettlement Office within 72 hours, but the agency worked to find a bed for the children, which was limited to bolster the social distancing.

CBP noted that around 25,000 of the migrants held in police custody in February had been met more than once, noting that some migrants were crossing the border again after being deported.

“We are seeing higher recidivism rates than usual due to COVID protocols,” said a CBP official who requested anonymity. “So the number of encounters, while they impact our border patrol operations, they may also continue to exaggerate the flows of migrants that we are seeing.”

Last month, the refugee agency, which is a division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), received more than 7,000 unaccompanied children – a record for the month of February. The agency currently holds more than 8,100 of these minors, which are believed to be turned over to approved sponsors, usually relatives living in the United States.

The upward trend in unaccompanied children did not stop in March. In the first nine days of the month, more than 3,500 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody in the United States, according to preliminary government data reviewed by CBS News.

The growing number of arrivals and limited bed space in U.S. shelters have created a huge lockdown of unaccompanied minors trapped in Border Patrol detention facilities, most of which are police-like posts unfit to house people. children.

As of Monday, there were more than 3,200 unaccompanied children in border patrol custody and nearly 1,400 of them had been detained beyond the three-day legal limit, according to internal CBP documents obtained by CBS News. .

On the call with reporters, Miller, the head of CBP, said he could not provide an updated figure of unaccompanied children in the agency’s care, saying the numbers fluctuated constantly and were sensitive to law enforcement.

“We are doing everything possible to get the children out of our custody as quickly as we should, in a safe and healthy manner,” he said.

Miller also confirmed that some HHS officials are “integrated” into CBP facilities to expedite the delivery of unaccompanied children to sponsors. He added that minors in detention have access to medical providers, welfare checks, blankets, hot meals and showers at least every 48 hours.

“Most of us are parents, fathers, mothers. I have a 6-year-old myself,” Miller said. “These border patrol officers go above and beyond every day to care for the children.”

Biden administration says “the border is not open … 07:02

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of fueling the recent rise in border apprehensions, denouncing its immigration practices as “open border” policies.

Roberta Jacobson, President Biden’s senior adviser on US-Mexico border policy, said the sharp increase in the number of people being held in the United States may be in part driven by a sense of “hope” among migrants.

“There was significant hope for a more humane policy,” Jacobson said at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, noting that the restrictive policies of the Trump era created “pent-up demand” among migrants and asylum seekers.

Jacobson also blamed the deceptive calls by smugglers, as well as conditions in Central America, including poverty and violence. She noted that the region was still recovering from two devastating hurricanes last fall.

The Biden administration said it will focus on addressing the root causes of migration through investments in Central America and expanding legal avenues for people to come to the U.S. On Wednesday, the department State announced it had reinstated an Obama-era program ended by the Trump administration that allows some Central American children to reunite with family members in the United States

Miller noted that single adults and families continue to be promptly deported to Mexico or their home country under the CDC decree.

“Let’s be clear: the border is not open,” he said.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.

