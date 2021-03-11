Brussels strikes back in vaccine exports with UK





Brussels on Wednesday confronted Boris Johnson on coronavirus vaccine exports in a row, highlighting how the UK received higher doses than any other country monitored under the new EU controls.

The British Prime Minister denied the allegations that the European Commission Chairman Charles Michelle had introduced a “complete ban” on the export of vaccines.

The European Commission has admitted that such bans have not been enforced, but European Union officials pointed out that Michel is paying attention to the fact that no vaccine has been sent to the block from the UK so far.

The move with the UK-led EU officials summoned to the Foreign Office in London to explain Michelle’s remarks-caused extreme frustration in Brussels given the block’s status as a major Covid-19 vaccine exporter.

They are making another row [with the EU] For domestic political purposes

A spokesman for the committee said, “Our EU is very active in exporting vaccines. This is not necessarily the case for all partners.

An EU diplomat lamented the “crude” draft of Michel’s blog post that accused the UK of imposing bans on vaccine exports and its ingredients, saying that the contractual relationship between the UK and pharmaceutical companies has the effect of limiting shipments of all doses. Said. Outside of England.

“They are making another row [with the EU] For domestic political purposes,” added the diplomat. “No one currently thinks the UK is honestly looking for a successful and fruitful relationship.”

The UK is the largest beneficiary of EU vaccine exports, with a dose of 9,1 million under the Bloc’s approval scheme, which went into effect on January 30, European officials said. EU controls came into force after the blockchain struggled to secure the right amount of vaccine for its member states.

The UK’s 9.1m dose makes up part of the EU’s total 34.1 million dose exports to the 31 countries included in the block data.

The next highest beneficiary was Canada, with 3.9 million times and Mexico with 3.1 million, citing figures up to Tuesday this week. The data does not include exports prior to January 30, or exports to countries excluded from EU control (primarily poor countries).

Video: Vaccine Economics: How Covid-19 is transforming the vaccine market

A large part of EU export activity is simply the function of where the leading vaccine manufacturing sites are located. Both BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna are manufactured in Europe and supply to the world outside of the United States.

It is not clear how much the UK exported vaccines developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive, said last year that the company will “put the UK first” when it comes to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

On Wednesday, Johnson told Congressman, “To be clear, we haven’t blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine component.” He opposes “all forms of vaccine nationalism” and urges all nations to “cooperate to combat this pandemic.”

British officials have so far not denied the proposal that there is no vaccine sent from the UK to the EU, but all imports and exports were “driven by contractual obligations [that] The vaccine vendor provides it to the customer.”

recommendation

Tensions between London and Brussels are escalating, and the UK and the EU are accusing each other of erroneously undermining a sensitive post-Brexit agreement against Northern Ireland that was included in Britain’s withdrawal agreement in recent weeks.

The appointment of former British Brexit negotiator Sir David Frost as Johnson’s EU chief executive is believed to be additional evidence that the British Prime Minister is on the confrontation path in Brussels.

This month, Frost unilaterally extended the “grace period” to loosen trade controls on goods shipped from the UK to Northern Ireland.

One senior EU diplomat warned that Frost’s harsh approach would “inevitably” contaminate other parts of the UK-EU relations that are still pending, including UK financial services firms’ block market access.

Georgina Wright, head of European programs at the Paris-based Institute Montaigne, said he was concerned that UK-EU relations would become “unstable” after Brexit because both sides are feeling a path towards a new relationship. .

“I don’t think the EU really thinks about how to deal with this new relationship you are allied to,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ireland admitted that Johnson would not send the vaccine to the country despite the open borders with Northern Ireland and the free movement of people between the two jurisdictions.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Newstalk radio station on Wednesday, “We clearly don’t support the idea that there are other countries that will give us the vaccine before we get it. “They don’t do that. We won’t.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos