Virus has resulted in record death rate in United States in 2020, CDC says





In total, more than 3 million people in the United States died in 2020, the agency revealed.

The next report will mark the first time the agency has publicly acknowledged that the national death rate increased last year and that Covid-19 played a role in that increase. According to CDC data, the increase in 2020 is the largest since 1918 when, in the midst of World War I, hundreds of thousands of people died from the flu. By comparison, the death rate in 2019 decreased by 1.2% compared to the 2018 balance sheet.

The report has been expedited for consideration in the CDC, sources said, as the agency rushes to formalize further studies into the Covid-19 deaths in 2020. Senior officials at the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta are also eager to showcase the work the CDC is doing to better understand how the virus has affected communities of color.

The Associated Press reported in December that preliminary mortality data in the United States indicated the United States was on track to record the deadliest year on record with a 15% spike in the death rate. . The CDC’s next MMWR report will formalize this analysis.

The CDC has released mortality data on Covid-19 which indicates that non-Hispanic blacks are almost twice as likely to contract the virus as whites. Hispanics are 2.3 times more likely to die, and Native Americans and Alaskans 2.4 times more likely to die.

The MMWR report is the first in a series of upcoming CDC reports focusing on Covid-19 deaths.

Officials are in the process of finalizing a separate comprehensive report on mortality during the pandemic, but are still working on delays in notifying state health agencies. Although most states have submitted information to the health agency on more than 90% of deaths from the virus, several states are several weeks behind schedule, according to another senior administration official. The federal government and state health departments across the country are also working to analyze hundreds of thousands of excess deaths over the past year or the difference between the number of deaths seen in 2020 compared to 2019.

The mortality study will build on a recently released report that showed life expectancy in the United States dropped by a full year due to Covid-19, from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 ,8 years. The report says that during this period, life expectancy declined by 0.8 years for non-Hispanic whites, 1.9 years for Hispanics, and 2.7 years for non-Hispanic blacks.

The data used for this report was from January to June 2020. The agency plans to publish a life expectancy study as part of the larger mortality study that draws on data from all over the world. 2020.

More than 528,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to official records. About 128,000 of those deaths occurred after Biden took office. As the death rate declines, the number of Covid-19 cases remains high in jurisdictions across the country. Federal health officials urge Americans to adhere to health restrictions such as wearing masks and social distancing in public, even after vaccination.

