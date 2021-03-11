Gulf countries urge Britain to push ahead with free trade negotiations





The skyline of the Bahrain capital Manama, including the World Trade Center, is… [+] December 3, 2020. Bahrain appears to be particularly eager to start free trade negotiations with the UK (Photo courtesy of GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP) (Photo courtesy of GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Gulf countries are pushing Britain to start negotiations on a free trade agreement, but London has shown little interest in prioritizing this issue, despite the region making up a significant portion of Britain’s total trade.

The idea for a free trade agreement came on February 22 at a meeting of British Middle East Minister James Cleverly, Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena, and representatives of the six Gulf Cooperation Committee (GCC) states along with other topics such as preparing for COP26. Environmental Summit held in Glasgow in November. In addition, the UK-GCC Joint Trade and Investment Review, which began in November, is expected to close this summer.

The UK trades with six GCC countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is worth about 45 billion ($62.5 billion) annually. Therefore, it has become the fourth largest trading partner in the UK after the US, EU and China.

However, the Gulf State’s efforts to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to initiate free trade negotiations in the near future appear to have met with some resistance.

What we suggested is to work with reviews. When the negotiator initiates and reviews the conversation [is completed] British Ambassador to Bahrain, Fawaz bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, said you will have a clear picture of what to expect. The UK has made it clear that it will wait until the review is complete until June.

Gulf countries may have to wait longer than that. London still benefited as a member of the EU, but it is focusing on trade deals that have been extinguished as a result of Brexit. UK government sources say that other trade deals will go through the proper process and that trade deals with GCC are just one of several options that can be explored based on the results of a joint review (results posted).

This is far less enthusiastic than adopted by Johnson’s predecessor Teresa May, who said he would like to sign a new trade agreement for the entire Gulf region during his trip to the Gulf in December 2016.

To further advance this process, Bahrain has written a white paper containing thoughts and expectations about what could be included in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Others haven’t been pushed that way. Al Khalifa said we are still waiting for other countries to do the same.

The ability of the GCC to act as a single unit is often questionable, and few examples of successful FTAs ​​have been concluded. Deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Singapore’s four countries is one of the few countries that have been successfully concluded.

Others have failed political considerations. Free trade talks between the GCC and the UK began in 1990, but were prevented due to claims in Europe to include human rights provisions. Negotiations ended in 2008 without a deal. Similarly, free trade negotiations with Australia began in July 2007, but ended without agreement two years later.

To tackle tough human rights issues, GCC may try to sign a very restrictive FTA with the UK, which can be built by individual states through bilateral transactions with London.

Al Khalifa believes there are many ways to reach an agreement. One of the ways that has not been discussed is probably the general kind of free trade agreement that everyone can accept. And there may be more bilateral agreements with countries that have a desire to do more.

It is not clear what attitude Britain will take on human rights issues in free trade negotiations, but limited deals are likely to be of limited appeal by definition.

British Middle East Secretary James Kleberley arrives at the central office of the Cabinet Office in White Hall. [+] London on March 2, 2020. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

