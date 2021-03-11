U.S. could label Taiwan as currency manipulator, central bank governor says





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the United States could label the island a currency manipulator because it has already met Washington’s top three criteria for taking a such decision.

FILE PHOTO: New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long attends the inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, February 26, 2018. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

Yang, responding to questions from lawmakers in parliament, added that if it happened, it wouldn’t be too bad and there wouldn’t be any immediate disadvantage for Taiwan and that they didn’t expect to be submitted. to so-called article 301 measures which could lead to customs duties.

Yang said it was important to communicate with the United States about the reasons for Taiwan’s strong currency, including the United States’ quantitative easing policy and the effects of the Sino-US trade war, which have boosted Taiwan’s technology exports and widened its trade surplus with the United States. States.

The 5.6% gain of the Taiwan dollar against the greenback last year was among the strongest in Asia and has continued to climb this year thanks to booming exports and a rebound in the economy. , although Yang saw signs of optimism.

The US dollar has recently been strong and the Taiwan dollar exchange rate has been close to equilibrium. It’s a good phenomenon, he said.

Taiwan’s central bank on Wednesday announced a sharp hike in its foreign exchange intervention spending last year, possibly putting the trade-dependent island in Washington in the crosshairs to be labeled a manipulative.

Taiwan has now met three of the criteria Washington uses to qualify a country as a currency manipulator, including how much it spent on monetary intervention in 2020.

Taiwan’s trade surplus with the United States reached $ 29.9 billion in 2020, according to official data, nearly $ 7 billion more than in 2019, while the current account surplus last year was about 11% of GDP. Both go well beyond Washington’s criteria to qualify a country as a currency manipulator.

Taiwan’s tech-driven economy has benefited from global demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to support the work-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yang said they may revise the growth outlook for this year upwards at their quarterly meeting next Thursday.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Edited by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos