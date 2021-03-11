Britain’s policy toward China is full of contradictions.





A consistent foreign strategy should call for clear Chinese policy. However, what appears to be an essential element is deliberately shrouded in contradictions as the UK prepares to release a delinquent defense, security and offshore review.

“There is no strategy at all,” said one conservative critic. Boris Johnson is under pressure from Tory MPs who want a tougher stance in the face of increased self-assertion and a “Made in China 2025” vision of gaining a global technological advantage.

In fact, contradictions are strategy. After the vision that Britain is China’s best friend in the West, the position has been solidified, but Johnson, who sees himself as a Chinese lover, wants to limit the pro-leader. While prioritizing the resilience of the national supply chain (code to end reliance on potentially hostile states), he doesn’t want to jeopardize Chinese investment and trade. He relies on China’s technology to implement a green strategy. The tough story of human rights is the red meat thrown at his falcon to limit demands that do more economically. In the words of one minister, the goal now is to keep economic and diplomatic matters on “another tram line”.

But if hawkish Conservative lawmakers raise one threat to this, the other comes from a new narrative that the government is making around post-Brexit foreign policy, where China is an apparent antagonist. Along with the emphasis on national resilience, there is also a strategic tilt towards the Indo-Pacific region. This is where the UK sees both commercial opportunities and opportunities to be positioned at the center of a commercial and diplomatic alliance based on democracy and a free order.

After Brexit, Johnson needs a new story about Britain’s place in the world. So, we focus on the slope. Like the Prime Minister of the Navy, the British are heading east in search of new markets and influences, reviving the spirit of merchant adventurers, and wishing it would.

Its main components include promoting accession to the CPTPP FREE Trade Agreement, which provides commercial interests and places the UK at a new table joining the Americas and Asia. Along with this, there is also a British move to transform the next G7 meeting into a “D10” by inviting three major democratic countries: India, Australia and Korea. Strengthening trade and diplomatic ties with India is at the heart of Britain’s strategy. Show more dedication and you’ll be able to see British new aircraft carriers head to the Pacific Ocean for military training.

Ideally, this is a virtuous cycle. The emphasis on rule-based ordering is considered a competitive commercial advantage. UK values ​​are sold as a service.

For many, tilt is the triumph of storytelling about reality. The UK does not play a key role in the Pacific, and a strategy for a democratic world should be shaped by the US and include the EU. Questions about India’s democratic qualifications are growing. But there is power in the story and the theme of the integration of the strategy is that Britain is selling itself as an ally in a strong struggle with China.

Even though Britain’s strong support for human rights and the British people in Hong Kong can be maintained on other tram lines, the Free Alliance is designed to affirm China’s ambitions. Part of the UK’s resilience strategy is to get democrats to develop technology champions to prevent dependence on China.

In the UK, new national security investment legislation will make it easier to block acquisitions. Ministers are also seeing the impact of China’s university investment in terms of access to cutting-edge research and use of funds to silence critics. The next battle will be China’s continued participation in the nuclear industry.

But Johnson knows the dangers. Having blocked access to the largest markets, the UK cannot afford to shut down other markets. China is still home to the Ministry of International Trade’s largest overseas missions. The City of London wants to maintain its position as a major hub for renminbi trading. “We cannot stop investing in China.

The approach to human rights was often more callouts than cancellations. Britain condemned the Uyghur persecution and announced restrictions on trade with Xinjiang. However, it stopped firing Magnitsky sanctions and made widespread movements for mass trade deals with all countries considered guilty of genocide. This is a move aimed head-on to China. The tactic is to hold back the hawkish, separate the problems, and hope for Chinese tolerance.

Johnson, who bowed to the Conservative Chinese research group in the struggle to leave China’s Huawei out of 5G networks, is now fighting to block hawkish lawmakers. One minister says: “You can’t keep feeding the crocodiles.

This approach facing Janus is prudent, but it’s hard to see how sustainable it is. Barriers to Chinese investment and a new narrative from Global Britain set Britain as a player in the battle for containment in China. This is where the conflicting diplomatic and economic tram lines collide.

The UK is striving to maintain a strategy of conflicting priorities, and is still open for Chinese business, weaving stories that lie at the epicenter of the struggle for a free order. Either the narrative is less than what is claimed, or one of these two policy objectives will have to provide.

