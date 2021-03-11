GOP blames Biden for surge in US-Mexico border migrants





Biden administration said the problem was Trump’s ‘neglect’

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: March 10, 2021 / 5:57 PM EST / Updated: March 10, 2021 / 6:00 PM EST

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – New figures show an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, including a sharp increase in the number of unaccompanied children. Republican lawmakers blame the Biden administration.

But officials in the Biden administration say they have inherited problems from the previous administration and say it will take time to resolve them.

“This year we’ve seen the number of border apprehensions double,” Texas Republican Jodey Arrington said. “In fact, CBP just published this afternoon that in February there were over 100,000 apprehensions.”

Wyoming Senator John Barasso said, “When it comes to unaccompanied minors, the beds are full to capacity. As for the adults arriving in the country, many of them are currently infected with coronavirus, they are still allowed to be released in the United States.

Roberta Jacobson, who oversees border policy at the National Security Council, said it will take time to resolve the legacy issues.

“We can’t just undo 4 years of shares from the previous administration overnight. These actions have not only neglected the immigration system, but willfully worsened it, ”said Jacobson. “The president pledged to provide security $ 4 billion over 4 years to tackle the root causes of migration.”

Jacobson said the Biden administrations would also create a fairer and faster asylum process – beyond no longer forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

“We are announcing the restart of the Central American juvenile program to reunite children with a parent who is legally in the United States,” said Jacobson.

Republican lawmakers plan to lead a delegation to the border next week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos