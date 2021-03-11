Thai-UK Augmented Reality Company, Perception Codes Offers Students An Immersive Tour to Mars





Currently, a UK-based deep tech company specializes in desktop augmented reality (Desktop AR). The company has developed a software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to create computer applications, turning everyday 2D computers into immersive, interactive 3D content displays.

Founded in 2019 by Rabbit (Dr. Sirisilp Kongsilp), a pioneer in desktop AR. With support from Thailand’s UK Department for International Trade (DIT), the company recently earned UKs Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP) qualification, which supports offshore deep technology entrepreneurs who want to use the UK as a foothold to expand internationally. Currently, Holo-SDK is partnering with museums and schools in the UK and Thailand to bring many 3D digital artifacts and interactive learning to life using holographic applications.

Students took part in a workshop focused on developing their own immersive experiences on Mars using the Holo-SDK, a software development kit for developers. In a small game consisting of astronauts exploring Mars with their rovers and satellites, students learned the basic principles of desktop AR technology and the basic tools for creating applications.

Thursday, February 11, 2020-Perception, a computer software company based in the UK, hosted a Desktop AR Development Workshop for 26 Bangkok Prep International School students at Key Stage 3.

The workshop focused on teaching students basic coding skills and giving them hands-on practice to develop their own desktop AR using the company’s Holographic Software Development Kit (Holo-SDK). Through a three-hour workshop utilizing the company’s sample application, Holo-Mars, students will create a holographic application using the Holo-SDK through a small game involving astronauts exploring Mars with rovers and satellites. can.

A software called Holo-SDK utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology to allow users to create their own version of the volume display. This software creates the illusion of 3D objects and scenes on a regular 2D monitor using only a computer, webcam and 3D glasses (anaglyph glasses).

Students with basic coding skills can use Holo-SDK to improve their programming skills and expand their portfolio. Based on these positive feedbacks, the company plans to conduct more school-like workshops and expand to other schools in Thailand and around the world to build future technology entrepreneurs and professionals based on the digital skills required for 21st century coding. .

We want to educate our young students to become tech entrepreneurs and not consumers, but creators. This is why we organized a workshop to teach our students at a very young age. Dr. Krisada Chaiyasarn, Chief Technology Officer of Perception Codes, said.

It is good to see students challenge activities outside of the classroom. You’ll find that by integrating the desktop AR application as an educational tool, you can increase the level of participation and interaction in class. “Alison Cantrill, Director of Career and Student Paths at Bangkok Prep International School.

Dr. Dr., the CEO who worked on desktop AR 7-8 years ago Sirisilp or Dr. It was founded by Rabbit. The company secured its first seed funding in 2019. Having garnered great attention as a cost-effective alternative to expensive augmented reality, the company secured secondary funding from investors and angels at the end of 2020.

It’s been less than two years old, but now a UK-based startup is looking for a way to access the technology by giving developers the tools they need to create desktop AR applications.

The recent business decision to expand business in the UK with support from the UK Government’s Department of International Trade’s Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP) will see companies partnering with schools and museums in Thailand and the UK to enhance the learning experience. The COVID-19 strike prevents students and people from going to the museum. Holo-SDK is a tool that allows people to access 3D content at home, reconnect history, and learn with more people than ever at a minimal cost. before.

We are pleased to meet more representatives in Thailand this year under the Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP). Due to current travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19, Desktop AR is definitely the technology of the future and removes barriers to learning and experiences for learners around the world. I look forward to Perception Codes bringing their technology to the UK and helping them reach more consumers on the global arena.

If you are a Thai deep tech entrepreneur with a bright idea, don’t hesitate to contact us from the International Trade Department. Richard Porter, a commercial consultant for the International Trade Department, said.

Desktop AR is the technology of the future, and all future computer applications will be holograms! Sirisilp Kongsilp, founder and CEO of Perception Codes LTD, said.

Perception Codes is one of three Thai companies qualified for the UKs Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP). The program supports offshore technology entrepreneurs to use as a springboard to expand the UK and access global markets.

Launched in 2004, the program has helped raise a total of more than 1 billion by helping more than 100 foreign entrepreneurs leverage the UK’s financial resources and expand internationally through the advice of program traders.

Learn more about the GEP

Visit the Perception website

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos