US Senate Confirms Two Other Key Biden Cabinet Choices | Joe Biden News





Marcia Fudge will head the housing and urban development agency, while Merrick Garland will serve as the United States’ attorney general.

The US Senate has voted to confirm two more candidates for Joe Bidens’ cabinet, as the US president seeks to fill vacancies in his administration and pursue his top political priorities, including tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

MK Marcia Fudge has been confirmed as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary, giving Biden another cabinet member with a strong focus on reducing economic inequality.

United States Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland will serve as United States Attorney General and take over the United States Department of Justice, the primary federal law enforcement agency tasked with protecting civil rights.

The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudges’ nomination, with all Democrats and Independents as well as 16 Republicans voting in favor.

Garland, who was barred in 2016 from serving as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, was upheld by a 70-30 vote.

Democrats praised Garland, 68, as a highly qualified and honorable lawyer uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after four tumultuous years under former President Donald Trump.

Even Republicans praised Merrick Garland, saying he had the right track record and the right temperament to take over as the head of the US Department of Justice [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]During his confirmation hearing, Fudge, 68, called for more housing assistance to help tens of millions of people who are behind on rent and three million homeowners who are currently forborne or past due on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after being confirmed and minutes before resigning her congressional post, Fudge took her final vote in the House in favor of Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which would provide billions of housing assistance to low-income households.

The bill includes $ 45 billion to help struggling Americans pay rent, mortgages and utilities, and place the homeless in housing. The government estimates that 12 million people owe an average of $ 5,800 in rent arrears and utilities.

My first priority as secretary would be to alleviate this crisis and give people the support they need to get back from the brink, Fudge told the Senate Finance Committee.

As secretary of HUD, she would be responsible for distributing much of the COVID-19 housing assistance.

To build back better, we must first create a foundation to lay the foundation for those struggling with housing.

It means making sure people guard their homes during a pandemic and keeping people off the streets. Then we can start to put in place programs that improve lives. pic.twitter.com/LFWVmP15KF

Marcia L. Fudge (@mlfudge) December 22, 2020

Republican Senator Pat Toomey has criticized some of Fudges’ past comments about Republicans, saying they could have a toxic and damaging impact on the working relationship which should be a constructive one between Congress and the Biden administration.

Last year, Fudge said Republicans determined to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November presidential election were a disgrace to this nation.

Fudge admitted that she wasn’t always perfect, but pledged to work with Republicans as secretary for HUD.

The Senate also confirmed that Michael Regan would lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday evening after his appointment cleared a procedural vote earlier today.

Regan, who has served as North Carolina’s chief environmental regulator since 2017, will help lead Bidens’ efforts to tackle climate change and advocate for environmental justice, two of the administration’s top priorities. He is the first black man to lead the EPA.







