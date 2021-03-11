Houseplant: Seth Rogen brings home cannabis products to the United States





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

After summing up the stoner comedy genre with films like “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End,” actor Seth Rogen and writer-director Evan Goldberg have set their sights on the US cannabis market.

On March 11, the duo will launch their cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant, with home products including ashtrays and lighters shipping across the country, and cannabis strains available for delivery to California to begin. . Their co-founders include producers James Weaver and Alex McAtee – who are part of Rogen and Goldberg’s studio Point Gray Pictures – as well as venture capitalist Michael Mohr, who runs Houseplant as CEO.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg bring their Houseplant cannabis lifestyle brand to the United States, approximately two years after its debut in Canada. Credit: Courtesy of Houseplant

“Our founders have long enjoyed cannabis and believe it should be treated with the reverence it deserves,” Mohr said via email. “Through their film work and the pride with which they speak publicly about cannabis, Seth and Evan have shown the world that not only is the potential there to have a healthy relationship with cannabis, but also very normal and can have a positive impact on his life. “

After debuting in Canada in 2019, Houseplant is entering the US market at a time when there is growing momentum to legalize cannabis across the country. Last November, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota joined 11 other states – along with Washington DC – in approving its recreational use and sales, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has indicated his intention to do the same. The legal cannabis industry is expected to be worth $ 41.5 billion by 2025.

The ashtray set was designed by Rogen and includes a holder for his smoking device, a saucer to hold a lighter and a matching earthenware vase. Houseplant products are intended for display in the home. Credit: Peter Novosel / Courtesy of Houseplant

Despite its lucrative market potential, marijuana has yet to be legalized in all 50 states. Cannabis is still classified by the country’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a Schedule I drug – with “the highest potential for abuse” and “no currently accepted medical use”.

And although it’s often claimed by advocates that cannabis is safer than drinking alcohol, a 2020 study showed that today’s increasingly potent strains are linked to higher risk. addiction, anxiety and psychosis. THC’s cannabinoid cousin, CBD, has gained popularity thanks to its reputation for relieving stress and pain, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to call on its safety.

Premium design

Houseplant joins a growing number of cannabis brands using design to transform the image of smoking from a habit behind closed doors into an integral part of their lifestyle.

“Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art,” Rogen said in a press release.

The first three home products available at launch will be an aluminum and leather lighter that doubles as an ashtray; a set of three vinyl records with music meant to boost her high; and an earthenware ashtray with a matching vase. The set was designed by Rogen, who recently shared his newfound interest in pottery making online.

The table block lighter has a cover that can be used as an ashtray and a notch to hold a smoking device. Credit: Peter Novosel / Courtesy of Houseplant

Over a decade ago, Goldberg’s screenplay for the 2008 film “Pineapple Express,” starring Rogen and James Franco, spoke out about the design and engineering potential of weed. This vision came to fruition following state legalizations, as unmarked Ziploc bags and basic head store supplies moved to increasingly personalized strains offered in shiny dispensaries. There have even been accolades for cannabis design thanks to the advertising industry’s Clio Awards, which went to Houseplant’s packaging in 2019.

In the book “High on Design” published last year, editor-in-chief Anja Charbonneau of cannabis cultivation magazine Broccoli writes about the seismic change observed over the past decade. “The creatives behind these efforts envisioned a cultivation of weed … in the same way that one might approach coffee, wine or other artisanal products in an accessible way,” she said. declared. “They created objects to be seen and enjoyed, not hidden.”

The vinyl record set includes three albums: “Sativa Session”, “Indica Session” and “Hybrid Session”. Credit: Peter Novosel / Courtesy of Houseplant

Mohr echoes this sentiment. “Our design philosophy is centered on the idea of ​​taking cannabis out of its various hiding places and displaying it proudly in your home,” he said. “We saw a void in the market for beautiful and carefully crafted items for people who love cannabis and saw an opportunity to create something special.”

A lack of fairness

While some seek to uplift the industry, there are still striking racial and social disparities, as cannabis cultivation advances through disparate legality in the United States. Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union released a report which found that blacks are still 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites, despite both groups participating in similar rates. In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order in October 2020 to pardon more than 2,700 people convicted of possessing an ounce of marijuana, following in Canada’s footsteps. Yet Canada’s attempts to do so have been criticized for their lack of speed. According to the CBC, 257 pardons were granted in the first year.

Houseplant will offer smoking related home products in the United States as well as a marijuana delivery service in California. Credit: Peter Novosel / Courtesy of Houseplant

And, in California, where Houseplant will plant its roots, The Guardian reported last year that black entrepreneurs have been at a disadvantage when establishing their cannabis businesses in the highly saturated Los Angeles market. Many white business owners in the city prospered. Last April, the state announced a $ 30 million grant program to support entrepreneurs in communities disproportionately affected by the plant’s criminalization. “How do we make millions of dollars out of our misery?” Lanaisha Edwards, a black entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, told The Guardian. Edwards had applied for a cannabis license to open a store in the city, but said it was turned down after a year of planning due to proximity to an existing dispensary.

“The war on drugs has destroyed so many families. We should at least get out of the other end and build wealth out of it. But it won’t happen the way it does,” she said. .

Rogen and Goldberg – who will no doubt enter the market with the added benefit of being celebrities – seem to recognize these disparities and have announced an upcoming mentorship program for “underserved entrepreneurs” called InHouse. They also publicly support drug policy reform organizations.

“Evan and I also recognize that our dream of creating a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to change the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in society today.” , said Rogen. “We understand our responsibility to help right these wrongs and we are committed to creating a more diverse and fairer cannabis industry.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos