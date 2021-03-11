Getting to Know: Questions and Answers with Ripon College Professor and Now US Citizen Henrik Schatzinger | News





Professor Henrik Schatzinger of Ripon College stands outside Ripon Colleges East Hall after officially becoming a U.S. citizen. He has taught at Ripon since 2009.

submitted photo

Ripon College congratulated Henrik Schatzinger on social media last week Thursday for officially becoming a U.S. citizen.

Henrik schatzinger

The Associate Professor of Politics and Government and Co-Director of the Center for Politics and the People joined the faculty at Ripon College in 2009.

Before obtaining his American citizenship, Schatzinger lived a 20-year journey during which he completed numerous documents including several visas.

In a Facebook post from Ripon College, he thanked the people who helped him at different stages of the process. Schatzinger now has American, German, and Finnish citizenship, but he’s all about America right now.

The Commonwealth recently met with Schatzinger for a question and answer period on his path to citizenship.

Here’s the conversation:

Q. According to Ripon College, you have American, German and Finnish citizenship. What country are you from?

A. I grew up just outside Kiel, Germany, on the southwestern shore of the Baltic Sea. Kiel is about an hour north of Hamburg. Kiel is known for its high-tech shipbuilding, maritime centers, university, the world’s largest nautical event known as Kiel Week and the Kiel Canal, the world’s busiest man-made waterway. By the way, Wisconsins Kiel takes its name from one of the settler families that originated in Kiel, Germany, and named it after their German hometown. I also have Finnish citizenship because my mother is from Finland and we applied for my Finnish citizenship when I was a child. I had to show my links with Germany and Finland to keep these nationalities.

Q. How was it in Germany?

A. I have always liked living near water. There are beautiful alleys around the Kiel Fjord where people are allowed to rollerblade / inline skates, and it was one of my favorite things to do as a student. I often did this in the evenings when cruise ships from all over the world were arriving or departing. The ships were blowing their horns and happy people were waving to us. I always liked it and it never got old. I also loved that we have some great beaches nearby where I hung out with friends.

Q. What brought you to the United States and when did you come?

A. I already wanted to come to the United States as a high school student because I was fascinated by American music, sports, the diversity and economic success of the country, the sheer size of the country and its great geographic variety. It was too expensive for my family to allow me to go at the time, but I was fortunate that as a graduate student at the University of Kiel I received a full scholarship for an exchange program at the University of Kansas (KU), as well as a Fulbright scholarship. It allowed me to come here. After my first year at KU, I transferred to their Masters program in Political Science and completed this degree.

Q. What brought you to Ripon?

A. After [graduating from] the University of Kansas, I worked as a legislative assistant in the German Parliament, the Bundestag, but I knew I wanted to come back to the United States as soon as possible. So I did my doctorate. at the University of Georgia and then worked at the Campaign Finance Institute in Washington DC, a small, non-partisan think tank. But I have always loved teaching and applied for jobs all over the country. I had my first interview at Ripon College for the post of Assistant Professor of Politics and Government and was very lucky to receive an offer. Marty Farrell, then director of the political and government department, and the whole community were incredibly welcoming.

Q. What do you like about the United States and, in particular, Ripon?

A. My enthusiasm for the United States is greater than ever. I generally appreciate the optimism, individualism and autonomy of Americans, openness to ideas and entrepreneurship. Plus, I like the wiggle room America offers due to its geographic size. Germany is roughly the size of New Mexico, with over 82 million people. It’s a bit cramped for me. Ripon is special because of its people: a lot of people care deeply about keeping the city vibrant, welcoming and charming, and I think they are successful in their endeavors. Plus, we have a lot of high quality businesses for such a small town, ranging from downtown stores to bars and restaurants, to commercial powerhouses like Alliance Laundry. Let me also note that having a high quality city newspaper that informs citizens of what is happening in the city is really important in keeping the republic alive: ask cities that have lost their local daily or weekly newspapers. and you will hear about the issues when they were suddenly faced with a shortage of information.

submitted photo

Q. In what ways could America and Ripon improve?

A. I teach American politics and government, so I’m not telling you anything new when I say that political ideology has become a form of mega-identity through which people see the world. I believe that the rise in political polarization over the past decades has root causes: for example, economic and demographic changes that have come fairly quickly and will continue to do so. Change is difficult and has resulted in real and painful hardships for many families, and these challenges have contributed to increasing inequalities in income and wealth. So the general challenge that I see for Ripon and the country as a whole is to resist the finger, but to work together constructively to address these challenges and honor the motto of the founders: e pluribus unum, among many, one.

Q. In your role as Co-Director of the Center for Politics and the People, you help bring discussions of current affairs and global issues to a rural community. Why is this important to you and what do you like about it?

A. I like to look at all political issues from all angles without resorting to emotionally charged language, and that’s what Ripon College’s Center for Politics and People allows me to do. We invite people from all walks of life to have open discussions on issues that interest and affect people in our community. There is simply too much tribal rhetoric dividing people. I think we need more analysis, coolness and pragmatism. Everything is not automatically bad because it is coming from the other side.

Q. What do you like about being an Associate Professor of Politics at Ripon College?

A. What I love about my job at Ripon College is working closely with students in the classroom, but also outside of the classroom when it comes to trying to help with internships, to prepare a career and to guide my own research internships. I also think the work environment at Ripon Colleges is very collegial and supportive. I have the opportunity to teach many different classes ranging from media and politics to interest group politics which makes it a lot of fun. What I particularly like about studying American politics is the fact that there is so much data that allows us to test hypotheses about political processes and political behavior, which allows us to its tour to learn a lot about the state of US politics and government. I study human behavior in a political context. It also means that politicians are not that different than we are. They respond to incentives and the way they act is often a rational outcome given the environment in which they operate.

Q. How did you get into academia and how enriching is it?

A. I entered academia because I can teach students and conduct original research. Last year my colleague Steve Martin and I published a book called Game Changers: How Dark Money and Super PACs are Transforming US Campaigns, and I’m currently working on a new book that focuses on foreign money in local elections. . I love teaching because it allows me to share my passion for politics, and I love research because it is intellectually stimulating and stimulating, and forces me to stay on top of developments in my field.

Q. You took a 20-year journey to get citizenship and said you had to fill out a lot of paperwork. Can you describe your background?

A. I think the path to US citizenship is more difficult and takes a lot longer than many realize. I went through three different visa categories, optional practical training, got a green card from my employer, and visited different embassies to get there. The paperwork isn’t the biggest problem, it’s the long wait times that can take a psychological toll on you. I also remember that in 2002, a year after I was in the United States, I suddenly had to demonstrate that I had access to $ 40,000 in cash in an emergency. I was fortunate that my sponsor agreed to vouch for me at that time and was able to provide the necessary documentation. I don’t know what I would have done otherwise. Overall, the last major congressional immigration reform bill was passed in 1990, and a lot has changed in 31 years. I think the time for major immigration reform has come.

Q. How did it feel to finally have US citizenship?

A. I feel joy and pride and I have a new sense of belonging and responsibility. The legal ramifications don’t go beyond voting and jury duty, but the biggest change for me is a new sense of emotional attachment to America.

Q. Do you have any final thoughts or anything else you would like to share?

A. Many people have helped along the way, both in Germany and here in the United States, and I am deeply grateful for all that support. It took a village to achieve citizenship and I will never forget everyone who helped me on my journey.

