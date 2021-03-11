The United States allows visits to nursing homes. Here is what you need to know.





WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Wednesday released revised guidelines for nursing home visits during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing guests to enter inside to see residents whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The recommendations, released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with comments from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are the first revision of the federal government’s nursing home guidelines since September. And they came after more than three million doses of the vaccine had been administered in nursing homes, the agency said.

Federal officials have said in the new guidance that outdoor tours are still preferable due to a lower risk of transmission, even when residents and guests have been fully vaccinated.

The guidance was also the latest indication that the pandemic in the United States is abating, with coronavirus cases continuing to decline across the country, although the seven-day average remains at more than 58,000. The CDC released guidance on Monday. long-awaited for Americans who have been fully immunized, telling them it was safe to gather in small groups at home without masks or social distancing.

About 62.5 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 32.9 million people who have been fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnsons single-dose vaccine or the manufactured two-dose series. by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

In a statement outlining the reasons for the updated recommendations, Dr Lee A. Fleisher, chief medical officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, cited the millions of vaccines given to residents and staff of nursing homes and a decline in coronavirus cases. in retirement homes.

CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical consequences that the prolonged isolation and separation from family has had on nursing home residents and their families, he said.

Earlier in the pandemic, the coronavirus passed through tens of thousands of long-term care facilities across the United States, killing more than 150,000 residents and employees and accounting for more than a third of all deaths from the virus since late spring. But since the arrival of vaccines, new cases and deaths in nursing homes have fallen sharply, outpacing national declines, according to an analysis of federal data from the New York Times.

The eight pages of recommendations, which are not legally binding, come with suggested limitations, stating that responsible interior visits should be allowed at all times, unless a guest is visiting an unvaccinated resident in a county where the Covid-19 positivity rate is over 10 percent and less than 70 percent of nursing home residents have been fully immunized. The guidelines also say to limit visits if residents have Covid-19 or are in quarantine.

So-called compassionate visits when a resident’s health has seriously deteriorated should be allowed regardless of the country’s vaccination status or positivity rate, according to the guidelines.

When a positive case is identified in a nursing home, visits should be discontinued and residents and staff tested, as directed. Visits can resume in other parts of the facility if there are no positive tests, but if cases are discovered in other areas, nursing homes should suspend all visits.

