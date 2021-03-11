Investor reaction to the US stimulus, ECB meeting





An electronic board displays stock market information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd., on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Brendon Thorne | Getty Images

SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific markets traded broadly higher on Thursday, after a relatively solid end on Wall Street overnight after US lawmakers adopted a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package .

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan rose 0.6%, or 175.08 points, to 29,211.64 while the Topix index added 0.27%, or 5.18 points, to 1,924.92. The Japanese market in recent sessions had struggled to hold onto its gains.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.88%, or 55.58 points, to 3,013.70, supported by tech names. Samsung shares rose 1.36%, SK Hynix 3.01% and LG Electronics 3.51%. Elsewhere, the Kosdaq index added 2.02%, or 17.94 points, to 908.01.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.47% to late afternoon trading.

Mainland Chinese stocks also rose on Thursday after struggling in recent sessions as authorities in Beijing set themselves a relatively low GDP target and signaled an abandonment of measures designed to keep the economy afloat. The Shanghai composite rose 2.36%, or 79.09 points, to 3,436.83 while the Shenzhen component added 2.23%, or 303.03 points, to 13,866.37.

Australian stocks retraced earlier losses as the benchmark ASX 200 ended flat. The heavily weighted financial sub-index slipped 0.38% as the materials sector erased earlier losses and the energy sub-index rose 0.38%. Shares of major miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue reversed course to close 1.06% and 2.21% respectively. BHP fell 1.68% while bank stocks also fell.

US stimulus, ECB meeting

Overnight in the United States, the adoption of the new stimulus package prompted investors to appropriate stocks that will be boosted by a faster recovery from the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points as bond yields fell.

President Joe Biden hopes to sign the relief bill on Friday.

Investors will focus on Europe, where the European Central Bank is due to meet on Thursday. In recent weeks, ECB officials have reportedly described the rise in bond yields as an “unwarranted tightening” and a situation that needs to be watched closely.

“In response to the rise in bond yields, we expect it will signal its willingness to step up its weekly bond interventions if necessary and to use the full envelope of the emergency pandemic buying program (1, 85 billion euros), and more if necessary, “wrote analysts at ANZ Research in a note on Thursday morning.

“The ECB will also downplay the temporary strength of inflation in the euro area, focusing on the medium-term outlook,” analysts said.

Currencies and oil

In the currency market, the US dollar fell 0.14% to 91.699 against a basket of its peers, retreating from levels above 92.00 reached earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen changed hands to 108.69 per dollar while the Australian dollar rose 0.5% to $ 0.7773.

Oil prices rallied overnight and advanced Thursday afternoon during trading hours in Asia. US crude rose 0.28% to $ 64.62 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent rose 0.28% to $ 68.09. The fluctuations in oil prices came despite a significant rise in US crude inventories following last month’s winter storm in Texas.

Some analysts have said the overnight oil gains came after US gasoline inventories fell sharply last week.

“The decline in US gasoline inventories over the past two weeks is the largest two-week drop on record,” Vivek Dhar, mining and commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note. . The drop came as “refinery activity in the United States has still not returned to normal after a deep freeze in Texas last month.”

But Dhar said the gains were capped by rising crude inventories.

“The increase in the supply of oil in the United States is a major negative risk for oil prices. However, the increase in the supply of American oil is unlikely to counterbalance the discipline of supply in the United States. ‘OPEC + and the ongoing recovery in global oil demand as the risks of COVID19 recede,’ Dhar said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos