Work visa scams targeting Bangladeshi citizens





British High Commission, Dhaka, says online employment scams targeting Bangladeshi citizens are on the rise. People fall victim to these scams when they receive false employment offers in the UK through websites and email addresses for non-existent jobs.

The scammer gives the victim a number of false documents. Some argue that it is not true issued by the Department of the Interior and other UK government departments. They ask victims for payment to secure work permits and visa applications, but this information is false.

Scammers can advertise work abroad through other job websites or contact potential victims directly.

Common tactics are:

Set up a fictitious job offer with details from UK companies that don’t actually offer employment.

Use of fictitious phone numbers, official names, and email addresses that may seem official, but not

A registration fee is required to secure a work permit and a UK visa. There is no such thing as an employee registration fee when it comes to UK visas.

To get a UK visa

I asked for a deposit before applying for a visa. The correct entry permit application process can be found on the gov.uk website.

We ask you to send your personal documents (e.g. certificates, bank details, professional details) to your home office or someone claiming to be from UK Visas and Immigration.

Provided jobs that included obtaining UK work permits and visas. A true employer will take you to the official GOV.UK website to apply for an official visa.

If you claim to be from your home office and receive suspicious emails or other communications from someone requesting personal information, report it to the nearest local police station.

You can also report immigration (visa) or customs crimes here. You can submit your information anonymously or provide your name and address if you wish. We treat all information you provide confidentially. Answer your questions as completely as possible, but don’t put yourself at risk by trying to find more information.

Additional information

British High Commission Dhaka United Nations Road Baridhara Dhaka-1212 Bangladesh

Email: [email protected]

Follow the British High Commissioner for Bangladesh on Twitter: @RCDicksonUK

Follow British High Commission Dhaka on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos