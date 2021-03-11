US Senate votes to confirm choice of Biden EPA Michael Regan





(Reuters) – The US Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, which will play a central role in the Biden administrations’ plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse of power plants, vehicles and oil and gas facilities. .

FILE PHOTO: Michael Regan testifies before a Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works hearing about his appointment as a trustee of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., on February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Brandon Bell / Pool

The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 66-34 to confirm Regan, who will be the first black man to lead the EPA.

Regan will take the helm of the agency as it rebuilds itself after the Trump era, which focused on rescinding Obama-era regulations on industry, reducing the budget and staffing of the agency and overthrow of independent scientific groups.

He will need to speed up the work of EPA staff quickly as the new administration rushes to carry out executive orders from President Joe Bidens, which set targets for reducing emissions from power plants by 2035, revamping standards for efficiency of vehicles, accelerate the deployment of electric cars. and tackling methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

Regan, 44, was the head of North Carolina’s environmental regulator, where he built a reputation as a consensus builder.

During his confirmation hearing, he was introduced by two Republican senators from North Carolina and stressed that he will work with each state to ensure their concerns about the cleaner energy transition are heard.

Republicans have said they fear a rapid move away from fossil fuels will cut jobs and slow economic growth at the world’s largest oil and gas producer, and have already criticized some of the early steps the Bidens took, such as l license cancellation for Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline. and the suspension of new leases for oil drilling on federal lands.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a senior Republican on the Senate energy panel, said she was concerned that Bidens National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy had more control over politics than the EPA .

I hope Secretary Regan can cut off power from Gina McCarthy and let her know who is calling the shots for environmental policy in the Biden administration, she told the Senate.

Environmental groups welcomed the confirmation.

And like he did in North Carolina, I know (Regan) will work quickly to restore morale and get real results, Environmental Defense Fund chairman Fred Krupp said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Nichola Groom and Richard Cowan; Edited by Aurora Ellis; Editing by Chris Reese

